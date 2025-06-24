Bad Homburg Open 2025: Iga Swiatek vs Victoria Azarenka preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Iga Swiatek vs (Q) Victoria Azarenka

Date: June 24, 2025

Tournament: Bad Homburg Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: TC Bad Homburg, Germany

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: $1,100,000

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Iga Swiatek vs Victoria Azarenka preview

In Picture: Iga Swiatek (Getty)

One of the second-round matches at the 2025 Bad Homburg Open will feature a marquee clash between two former World No.1 players, Iga Swiatek and Victoria Azarenka. This will be Swiatek's first match on grass this season, with the Pole yet to reach a final this year. In the initial hard-court phase of the year, she reached the semifinals of the Australian Open, Qatar Open, and the BNP Paribas Open, but lost all of them against the likes of Madison Keys, Jelena Ostapenko, and Mirra Andreeva.

Trending

The clay-court season saw Swiatek reach the semifinals in Madrid and at Roland Garros, but she lost 1-6, 1-6 against Coco Gauff at the Spanish capital, and lost 6-7 (1), 6-4, 0-6 against Aryna Sabalenka in Paris, ending her three-year-long reign. Being the fourth seed at the Bad Homburg Open, she received a bye in the first round.

Including qualifying matches, Victoria Azarenka has a 9-9 win/loss record this year. Her best result came at the Brisbane International, where she reached the Round of 16, losing 4-6, 4-6 against Marie Bouzkova. Coming into the grass season, she has yet to win consecutive matches at an event.

The Bad Homburg Open is the first event in 2025 where Azarenka has won consecutive matches, as she won 4-6, 6-2, 6-0 against Caty McNally and 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-4 against Veronika Kudermetova to enter the main draw from qualifying. She began her campaign with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Laura Siegemund in the first round.

Iga Swiatek vs Victoria Azarenka head-to-head

Swiatek has a 4-1 head-to-head against Azarenka, with the Pole winning the last encounter 6-0, 6-2 in Dubai this year.

Iga Swiatek vs Victoria Azarenka odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Iga Swiatek -400 -1.5 (-145) Over 20.5 (-118) Victoria Azarenka +280

+1.5 (+100) Under 20.5 (-120)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Iga Swiatek vs Victoria Azarenka prediction

With a 68 percent win rate and no finals yet, grass has been the weakest-performing surface for Swiatek. The Pole has reached the quarterfinals of Wimbledon once, losing 5-7, 7-6 (6), 2-6 against Elina Svitolina in 2023.

Azarenka has a 69 percent win rate on grass, with her only final coming in Eastbourne in 2010, where she lost 6-7 (4), 4-6 against Ekaterina Makarova. She is a former semifinalist at Wimbledon, as she reached the last four in 2011 and 2012, losing against Petra Kvitova and Serena Williams, respectively.

Swiatek is the clear favorite in the upcoming contest, as she has a positive head-to-head record against Azarenka, and her current form is much better than her opponent.

Pick- Swiatek to win in straight sets.

