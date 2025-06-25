Bad Homburg Open 2025: Jessica Pegula vs Emma Navarro preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (1) Jessica Pegula vs (5) Emma Navarro
Date: June 26, 2025
Tournament: Bad Homburg Open
Round: Quarterfinal
Venue: Bad Homburg Tennis Club, Bad Homburg, Germany
Category: WTA 500
Surface: Grass
Prize Money: $1,064,510
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports
Jessica Pegula vs Emma Navarro preview
Top 10 players Jessica Pegula and Emma Navarro will clash in a quarterfinal showdown at the Bad Homburg Open 2025.
Pegula received a bye into the second round, where Katerina Siniakova awaited her. The American seized control of the first set rather quickly, reeling off five consecutive games to take the set.
The match continued to be played on Pegula's terms in the second set as well. She went up a break at the onset of the set to take the lead. However, Siniakova overcame the break deficit to get back on serve. The top seed wasn't to be denied, though, and went on a three-game run to register a 6-2, 6-3 victory.
Navarro beat Marta Kostyuk 6-2, 7-5 in her opener to set up a second-round meeting against four-time Major champion Naomi Osaka. The American found herself in a pickle after conceding her break advantage in the first set. However, she regrouped in no time, bagging three games on the trot to clinch the set.
The two remained steady on serve for quite a while in the second set, though both held a few break-point chances. Navarro had the last laugh in the end, sweeping the final three games of the set for a 6-4, 6-4 win.
Jessica Pegula vs Emma Navarro head-to-head
Pegula leads Navarro 1-0 in the head-to-head. She won their previous meeting at last year's Miami Open in straight sets.
Jessica Pegula vs Emma Navarro odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Jessica Pegula vs Emma Navarro prediction
Pegula had a disappointing start to her grass season, failing to win a match as the defending champion in Berlin a week ago. She got back on track this week with her win over Siniakova, winning 87 percent of points behind her first serve.
Navarro's win over Osaka marked the first time she won back-to-back matches in over two months. It was her second win over the former World No. 1 on grass, having ousted her from Wimbledon a year ago as well.
Pegula beat Navarro during her rise to the top in Miami last year. While the latter posted some impressive results in the second half of 2024, she hasn't showcased the same level of consistency this year.
Navarro has won three matches in a row just twice this season, first en route to the quarterfinals of the Australian Open and then during her title-winning run in Merida. While both have shown the necessary skills to thrive on grass, Pegula seems better positioned to win this contest based on their results this year.
Pick: Pegula to win in straight sets.