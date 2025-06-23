Bad Homburg Open 2025: Leylah Fernandez vs Jasmine Paolini preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: Leylah Fernandez vs Jasmine Paolini

Date: June 24, 2025

Tournament: Bad Homburg Open 2025

Round: Second Round

Venue: TC Bad Homburg, Germany

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: $1.1 million

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Leylah Fernandez vs Jasmine Paolini preview

Fernandez at the Bad Homburg Open Powered By Solarwatt 2025 - Source: Getty

Leylah Fernandez will take on Jasmine Paolini in the second round of the Bad Homburg Open.

Ad

Trending

Fernandez has made an average start to the season. After third-round exits in Miami and Rome, she reached the quarterfinals of the Nottingham Open. Despite a valiant effort against Dayana Yastremska, the Ukrainian outfoxed her in Nottingham, 6-3, 7-6 (6).

The Canadian started her campaign in Bad Homburg with a brilliant win against Tatjana Maria. She defeated the German in straight sets, 6-0, 7-6(5). Fernandez will be eager to continue her promising form in Bad Homburg.

Ad

Paolini at the Berlin Tennis Open by Hylo - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Jasmine Paolini has had a fabulous season so far. After semifinal runs in Miami and Stuttgart, she captured her first title of the season in Rome. She also reached the fourth round of the French Open but lost to Elina Svitolina in straight sets.

Ad

The Italian will enter Bad Homburg after a second-round exit in Berlin. She took on Ons Jabeur in the first round and lost to the Tunisian in straight sets, 6-1, 6-3. Paolini will be eager to get back to winning ways on grass.

Leylah Fernandez vs Jasmine Paolini head-to-head

Fernandez leads the head-to-head against Paolini 3-1. Paolini won their most recent encounter in the 2024 Dubai Tennis Championships.

Ad

Leylah Fernandez vs Jasmine Paolini odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Leylah Fernandez Jasmine Paolini

Ad

Odds will be updated when available.

Leylah Fernandez vs Jasmine Paolini

After a rough patch on tour, Fernandez has looked much better on grass. She outclassed the Queen's Club winner Tatjana Maria in straight sets and will fancy her chances in the second round. The Canadian likes to play an offensive brand of tennis and moves effortlessly on the court.

Paolini, meanwhile, was one of the favorites to make a deep run in Paris but couldn't hurdle past the last 16. The Italian will need to improve her intent in Bad Homburg after a lackluster performance in Berlin. She is known for her dynamic all-around game and decision-making skills on the court.

Ad

Paolini made it to the Wimbledon final last year and is expected to do well in the second round. But Fernandez has beaten her three times in the past and is currently in better form. The Canadian has a great chance to fight hard and stay alive at the Bad Homburg Open.

Pick: Fernandez to win in three sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Mohamed Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur. Know More