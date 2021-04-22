Barcelona Open 2021: Andrey Rublev vs Jannik Sinner preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (3) Andrey Rublev vs (11) Jannik Sinner

Date: 23 April 2021

Tournament: Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell 2021

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Barcelona, Spain

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: €1,565,480

Match timing: 12.30 pm local time, 4 pm IST

Advertisement

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Andery Rublev vs Jannik Sinner preview

Andrey Rublev has made it to the last eight of the 2021 Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell, but was made to work hard in the third round by Albert Ramos-Vinolas. Rublev needed 2 hours and 27 minutes to ultimately prevail in a topsy-turvy affair.

Things are not going to get any easier for the third seed, as an in-form Jannik Sinner awaits in the quarterfinals.

Jannik SInner

Sinner, who made it to his biggest ATP final at Miami last month, has been in stellar form in recent weeks. The Italian's results in the first few months of 2021 saw him break into the top 20, and he will be keen to carry the momentum into the claycourt season.

The youngster did suffer a second-round defeat at the hands of World No. 1 Novak Djokovic at the recently-concluded Monte Carlo Masters though. He will be eager to move past the disappointment of that early exit, and make a deep run in Barcelona.

Advertisement

Andrey Rublev vs Jannik Sinner head-to-head

Rublev won his last match against Sinner courtesy a retirement.

Andrey Rublev leads Jannik Sinner in the head-to-head with a slender 1-0 margin. The Russian's win came courtesy of a mid-match retirement.

Andrey Rublev vs Jannik Sinner prediction

Andrey Rublev and Jannik Sinner have been two of the most consistent performers on the tour in 2021, and we can expect a high-quality quarterfinal on Friday.

Both men play a similarly aggressive brand of tennis, and will look to take control of the proceedings from the get-go. There aren't likely to be too many long rallies in the match, and the result could come down to the players' ability to hold their nerve on the big points.

All things considered, Rublev would have to be seen as a slight favorite given his level of experience. That said, he will have to be at his very best to avoid an upset here.

Prediction: Andrey Rublev to win in three sets.