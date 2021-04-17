Barcelona Open 2021: Carlos Alcaraz vs Frances Tiafoe preview, head-to-head & prediction | Banc Sabadell

Match details

Fixture: Carlos Alcaraz vs Frances Tiafoe

Tournament: Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell 2021

Round: First round (Round of 64)

Venue: Barcelona, Spain

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Red Clay

Prize money: €1,565,480

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Carlos Alcaraz vs Frances Tiafoe preview

Teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz will begin his 2021 Barcelona Open campaign against Frances Tiafoe.

Alcaraz is coming off a remarkable run at the Andalucia Open, where he finished as one of the semifinalists, defeating Feliciano Lopez and Casper Ruud on the way.

The Spaniard's 6-2, 6-4 win over Ruud speaks volumes about his growth on the brick dust surface. Given how good a player Ruud is on clay and how well he has been playing at Monte Carlo, Alcaraz's result against the Norwegian looks all the more impressive.

Alcaraz's clay exploits came after struggles at Montpellier, Acapulco and Miami, each of where he lost his opening match. A return to the red dirt helped the 17-year-old find his feet as he registered three consecutive victories at Marbella before succumbing to eventual runner-up Jaume Munar.

In contrast, Frances Tiafoe hasn't played since the Miami Open, where he lost in the fourth round to Daniil Medvedev.

That said, the 23-year-old American has played on clay this year. Tiafoe lost in the second round at the Chile Open as well as the Argentina Open during the South American clay swing.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Frances Tiafoe head-to-head

Carlos Alcaraz and Frances Tiafoe have never faced each other on the tour before, so their head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Frances Tiafoe prediction

Frances Tiafoe

While Frances Tiafoe is predominantly a hardcourter, clay has been his second-best surface throughout his career. Given that the American is blessed with effortless power, finding winners on the slow surface has never been a big concern for him.

However, against Carlos Alcaraz, Tiafoe will face a player whose groundstrokes are infused with a massive amount of power. As such, Tiafoe will likely be robbed of time on his returns, making it trickier for him to unleash his entire repertoire of shots.

But while the Spaniard's missile-like forehands can be a boon for him, they also tend to be his bane. Without much experience under his belt, Alcaraz often goes in the wrong direction in his returns, resulting in several unforced errors.

It is thus imperative that Frances Tiafoe employs a lot of variety in his shots to keep Alcaraz on his toes and prevent him from playing his natural game.

But if Carlos Alcaraz can consistently keep his returns in play, he has enough firepower to outlast the American.

Prediction: Carlos Alcaraz to win in three sets.