Barcelona Open 2021: Diego Schwartzman vs Frances Tiafoe preview, head-to-head & prediction

Fixture: (4) Diego Schwartzman vs Frances Tiafoe

Date: 21 April 2021

Tournament: Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell 2021

Round: Second round (Round of 32)

Venue: Barcelona, Spain

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: €1,565,480

Match timing: Approx. 6 pm local time, 9.30 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Diego Schwartzman vs Frances Tiafoe preview

Diego Schwartzman has had an up-and-down season so far. After suffering early defeats at the ATP Cup and the Australian Open, Schwartzman picked up his first title of the year in his hometown of Buenos Aires.

However, he has failed to make it past the quarterfinals at any tournament he has played since. The 28-year-old bowed out early in Cordoba, Acapulco and Miami, and last week in Monte Carlo he fell at the very first hurdle against Casper Ruud.

Schwartzman will now be looking to get his season back on track on what is his preferred surface. But standing in his way in the second round at Barcelona is Frances Tiafoe.

Frances Tiafoe

Tiafoe has produced a few good results over the last couple of years, but has failed to show the kind of consistency that could propel him to the top. The American is currently ranked 65th in the world, and he comes into the Barcelona tournament on the back of a disappointing start to 2021.

Tiafoe is yet to produce a deep run this year, and has suffered a couple of early defeats in the South American claycourt events. But the 23-year-old has got off to a positive start this week, defeating Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets to set up the match against Schwartzman.

Diego Schwartzman vs Frances Tiafoe head-to-head

The second-round encounter in Barcelona is the first match between Diego Schwartzman and Frances Tiafoe, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Diego Schwartzman vs Frances Tiafoe prediction

Despite going through a rough patch of form, Diego Schwartzman is the favorite on paper for his match against Frances Tiafoe.

Clay is by far Schwartzman's most preferred surface, as it helps him hide his serving weaknesses. The Argentine's movement and return are among the best on the tour, which, coupled with his ability to grind out points from the baseline, has already earned him a title on dirt this year.

Diego Schwartzman with the 2021 Argentina Open trophy

Tiafoe, on his part, will look to take advantage of Schwartzman's relatively low confidence levels at the moment. Having already gotten used to the surface in Barcelona, the American can use his powerful groundstrokes and big serve to disrupt Schwartzman's rhythm.

All things considered, Schwartzman is certainly a superior claycourter to Tiafoe. However, the 28-year-old would need to get off to a strong start and put pressure on Tiafoe's serve right from the outset if he wants to keep things straightforward.

Prediction: Diego Schwartzman to win in three sets.