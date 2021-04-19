Barcelona Open 2021: Jannik Sinner vs Egor Gerasimov preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (11) Jannik Sinner vs Egor Gerasimov

Date: 20 April 2021

Tournament: Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell 2021

Round: Second round (Round of 32)

Venue: Barcelona, Spain

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Red Clay

Prize money: €1,565,480

Match timing: Approx. 5 pm local time, 8.30 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Jannik Sinner vs Egor Gerasimov preview

Jannik Sinner will open his 2021 Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell campaign with a second-round encounter against Belarus's Egor Gerasimov on Tuesday.

Sinner, who is the 11th seed at this year's tournament, has had a solid season so far. A title in Australia and a finals appearance at the Miami Masters have been the highlights of the season for the youngster, who now sits at a career-high ranking of no. 19. He will now be keen to carry that momentum onto the red dirt as well.

Egor Gerasimov

Gerasimon, on his part, has also been playing some good tennis in 2021. The Belarusian has scored wins over the likes of Andy Murray, Benoit Paire and Guido Pella and finds himself closing in on his best ranking of no. 65, which he attained at the back end of last year.

The 28-year-old does possess a big game, but most of his good wins have come on the quicker hardcourts. Needless to say, he will enter this contest as the underdog.

Jannik Sinner vs Egor Gerasimov head-to-head

Sinner will look to take contol of the match from the get-go.

This is set to be the first meeting between Jannik Sinner and Egor Greosimov, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Jannik Sinner vs Egor Gerasimov prediction

Jannik Sinner has been in top form during most of 2021, having posted some of the biggest results on the Australian and American harcourts. His power-packed game is tailor-made for quicker courts, but he can prove to be just as formidable on the red dirt.

The youngster's first major breakthrough came at last year's French Open - where he made it to the last eight with wins over the likes of Alexander Zverev and David Goffin.

Sinner is likely to step out with his characteristic aggression and will look to take control of the match from the get-go. For Egor Gerasimov, who plays a somewhat similar brand of fearless tennis, the key will lie in staying solid behind his own game.

The Belarusian will have to rely on his powerful serve to keep his opponent at bay. He is also more than capable of staying in baseline rallies for a good set or two, but Sinner is likely to improve as the match progresses and could prove too strong for his opponent in this one.

Prediction: Jannik Sinner to win two tight sets