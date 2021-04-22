Barcelona Open 2021: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Felix Auger-Aliassime preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (2) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs (10) Felix Auger-Aliassime

Date: 23 April 2021

Tournament: Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell 2021

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Barcelona, Spain

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: €1,565,480

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Felix Auger-Aliassime preview

Stefanos Tsitsipas will lock horns against Felix Auger-Aliassime in the quarterfinals of the 2021 Barcelona Open on Friday.

Tsitsipas, seeded second at Barcelona, overcame a tricky third round fixture against Alex de Minaur on Thursday. The Greek won 7-5, 6-3 to register his 7th win on the trot on clay, making him unbeaten on the surface this year.

More impressively, Stefanos Tsitsipas has not dropped a set since his quarterfinal defeat to Hubert Hurkacz at the Miami Masters. The 22-year-old has won 13 consecutive sets, beginning with his opening-round win against Aslan Karatsev at the Monte Carlo Masters.

Tsitsipas' offensive skills were put to the test against Alex de Minaur, who, with his remarkable athleticism and retrieval ability, elongated several rallies.

But Stefanos Tsitsipas played the big points better to close out the match in his favor even though De Minaur saved multiple match points when the Greek served for victory.

With this win, the Monte Carlo champion has made it into his 7th ATP quarterfinal of the season in as many events (barring the ATP Cup). Tsitsipas will now be bidding to make it to his 5th semifinal of the year when he takes on Felix Auger-Aliassime in Friday's quarterfinal.

The Canadian youngster made it two wins in a row under Toni Nadal's tutelage by defeating Denis Shapovalov in the Round of 16. Auger-Aliassime won comfortably 6-2, 6-3, outplaying Shapovalov for most of the match.

The 20-year-old's serve was in fine touch against Shapovalov, as he won 73% of the points played on his delivery. Auger-Aliassime broke Shapovalov's serve four times while dropping serve just once himself.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Felix Auger-Aliassime head-to-head

Stefanos Tsitsipas leads Felix Auger-Aliassime by 3-2 in the head-to-head. Tsitsipas has won the previous three encounters between the two, including the quarterfinal fixture at the Mexico Open last month.

However, this will be their first match-up on clay.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Felix Auger-Aliassime prediction

Felix Auger-Aliassime

Stefanos Tsitsipas is the firm favorite going into this fixture on the back of his stellar form. The Greek has looked virtually unstoppable on the brick dust surface regardless of whom he faces.

However, Tsitsipas will be wary of the quality that Felix Auger-Aliassime brings to the fore. The Canadian, like Tsitsipas, has a strong serve, with which he can look to ask questions of the Greek's return.

Felix Auger-Aliassime has always been a tricky opponent for Tsitsipas on faster surfaces. The Canadian's forehand has troubled Tsitsipas in the past and could do the same again on Friday.

All things considered, Tsitsipas' form is likely to see him progress to the semifinals even though Auger-Aliassime will probably take him the distance.

Prediction: Stefanos Tsitsipas to win in three sets.