Barcelona Open 2021: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jannik Sinner preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (2) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs (11) Jannik Sinner

Date: 24 April 2021

Tournament: Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell 2021

Round: Semifinals

Venue: Barcelona, Spain

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: €1,565,480

Match timing: 1.30 pm local time, 5 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jannik Sinner preview

Stefanos Tsitsipas extended his winning streak to eight matches by registering a straight-sets victory over Felix Auger-Aliassime in the quarterfinals of the 2021 Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell on Friday.

The Greek has made a dream start to the claycourt season, winning his first Masters 1000 crown in Monte Carlo last week. He will now be eyeing a second consecutive final here.

Awaiting Tsitsipas in the last four clash is Italian youngster Jannik Sinner, who himself scored a strong win over Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals.

Jannik Sinner

Sinner has, in fact, done well to recover from an early exit in Monte Carlo. He has been clinical in his matches this week, closing out consecutive straight-sets wins over quality opposition.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jannik Sinner head-to-head

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Jannik Sinner have split their previous two meetings, so their current head-to-head stands at a 1-1 deadlock.

While the Greek had taken a win at the 2019 Italian Open, his opponent pulled one back at the same tournament the following year.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jannik Sinner prediction

Stefanos Tsitsipas is yet to lose a match on clay this season.

Stefanos Tsitsipas enters this contest as the firm favorite on paper. He hasn't lost a match on clay this season, and has looked particularly formidable on serve throughout.

The Greek is running high on confidence at the moment, and is likely to step out looking to take control of the match from the get-go. He definitely has the weapons to keep his opponents on the run, but against Jannik Sinner, he will need more than just powerful groundstrokes.

Sinner has found a way to hold his own against such big-hitting players as Rublev and Egor Gerasimov, and will be feeling good about his own game. If both men can bring out their best tennis to the table, we can expect a high-quality affair.

Sinner has surprised his more fancied opponents this week, and has spent considerably less time on the court. If the youngster can manage to force a decider here, he will fancy his chances of eking out a close win.

Prediction: Jannik Sinner to win in three sets.