Barcelona Open 2022: Cameron Norrie vs Marton Fucsovics preview, head-to-head and prediction

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Cameron Norrie vs Marton Fucsovics.

Date: 21 April 2022.

Tournament: Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell 2022.

Round: Third Round (Round of 16).

Venue: Real Club de Tenis Barcelona.

Category: ATP 500.

Surface: Outdoor clay.

Prize money: €2,661,825.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Cameron Norrie vs Marton Fucsovics preview

Cameron Norrie at the 2022 Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters.

Fourth seed Cameron Norrie will square off against World No. 53 Marton Fucsovics in the third round of the 2022 Barcelona Open on Thursday.

Norrie's claycourt season was off to a rough start as he failed to win a match at last week's Monte-Carlo Masters. He was up against Albert Ramos Vinolas, against whom he had lost thrice on clay. The Brit fought hard, but went down in three sets.

Norrie received a bye into the second round at the Barcelona Open, where he took on qualifier Egor Gerasimov. A slow start put him on the backfoot as he went down an early break in the first set. The World No. 10 evened the score, but lost serve in the last game of the set to lose the opener.

Norrie regrouped quite well to clinch the next set, but trailed 1-3 in the decider. He stepped up his game yet again to complete a 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 comeback win.

Cameron Norrie beats Gerasimov 5-7 6-4 6-4 after 2hours 36mins in Barcelona!



#BCNOpenBS Norrie survivesCameron Norrie beats Gerasimov 5-7 6-4 6-4 after 2hours 36mins in Barcelona! Norrie survives 😅Cameron Norrie beats Gerasimov 5-7 6-4 6-4 after 2hours 36mins in Barcelona!#BCNOpenBS https://t.co/ejlOkg1UKO

Marton Fucsovics at the 2022 Davis Cup qualifiers.

Marton Fucsovics kicked off his claycourt season with a victory, earning a hard fought three-set win over Lloyd Harris in the first round of the Monte-Carlo Masters. He lost in straight sets to Diego Schwartzman in the next round.

Fucsovics has been in fine form at the Barcelona Open so far. He scored a 6-4, 6-2 win over Jordan Thompson in the first round. He was even better in the second round, easing past Federico Delbonis 6-2, 6-1 in a little over an hour. This is the first time since the 2020 Roland Garros that he has won consecutive matches on claycourt.

Cameron Norrie vs Marton Fucsovics head-to-head

The two have faced off thrice previously, with Norrie leading 3-0 in the head-to-head. He won their most recent encounter at the 2021 Vienna Open in straight sets.

Cameron Norrie vs Marton Fucsovics prediction

Cameron Norrie at the 2022 Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters.

Neither player is a powerhouse on the red dirt, thus being evenly matched on the surface. While Fuscovics has won his matches easily, Norrie was stretched to the limit. But the Brit will feel confident given his perfect winning record against his opponent.

Fucsovics has defended his serve quite well so far, getting broken just once across two matches. Norrie will have to step up his return game to an impact. The Brit being a left-hander also gives him an advantage. While he doesn't have a reputation for being a big hitter, his forehand does have considerable topspin on it.

Norrie's counterpunching skills allow him to stay in the rallies and this attribute of his certainly helps him on claycourt. Fucsovics' goal should be to shorten the points, as the longer a point goes on, the more it'll favor his opponent. A concerning stat would be his record against the top 10 players, which is rather dismal. He has a win-loss of 2-23 against top-10 players and has failed to bring his best against higher-ranked players.

Aside from a couple of bad results, Norrie has been quite consistent this year and should be able to advance further without much trouble.

Pick: Cameron Norrie to win in straight sets.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan