Barcelona Open 2022: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Carlos Taberner preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Fixture: (3) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs (Q) Carlos Taberner.

Date: 20 April 2022.

Tournament: Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell 2022.

Round: Second Round (Round of 32).

Venue: Real Club de Tenis Barcelona.

Category: ATP 500.

Surface: Outdoor clay.

Prize money: €2,661,825.

Match timing: Not before 12:30 pm local time, 6:30 am ET, 11:30 am BST and 4:00 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Carlos Taberner preview

Auger-Aliassime at the 2022 Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters.

After an opening-round bye, third seed Felix Auger-Aliassime will take on qualifier Carlos Taberner in the second round of the 2022 Barcelona Open on Wednesday.

After starting the year with some impressive results, Auger-Aliassime has been going through a rough patch over the last few weeks. He failed to score a win at the Masters events in Indian Wells and Miami. The Canadian defeated Elliot Benchetrit, who's ranked outside the top 400, at the Grand Prix Hassan II, but lost to Alex Molcan in the second round after that.

Auger-Aliassime received a bye into the second round at the Monte-Carlo Masters, where he faced Lorenzo Musetti. He lost in straight sets to the Italian. The World No. 9 will be aiming to return to his winning ways in Barcelona.

Carlos Taberner at the 2021 Mutua Madrid Open.

Carlos Taberner's best results this year on the ATP tour have been second-round appearances at the Cordoba Open, Chile Open and the Grand Prix Hassan II. In between, he also won a Challenger event in Italy. At last week's Monte Carlo Masters, he lost in the qualifying rounds.

Taberner booked his place in the main draw of the Barcelona Open by winning both of his qualifying matches in a commanding manner. He defeated Maxime Janvier and Hugo Grenier 6-2, 6-0 and 6-2, 6-1 respectively. He was up against Sebastian Korda in the first round.

Carlos Taberner defeats World No. 37 Korda 6-3 6-0 in Barcelona



Taberner defeated the higher-ranked American 6-3, 6-0 to score his first win over a player ranked in the top 40.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Carlos Taberner head-to-head

This is set to be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Carlos Taberner odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Sets Felix Auger-Aliassime -275 +1.5 (-700) 2 sets (-225) Carlos Taberner +210 -1.5 (+400) 3 sets (+155)

All odds are sourced from BetMGM.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Carlos Taberner prediction

Felix Auger-Aliassime at the 2022 Indian Wells Open.

Even with his recent string of disappointing results, Auger-Aliassime has struggled on claycourt over the last couple of years. Since 2020, he has posted a 6-11 record on the surface. The Canadian isn't a complete novice on the red dirt, having reached his first two career finals on the surface in 2019 and can certainly hold his own on the surface. However, the Canadian hasn't found much success on claycourt since then.

Taberner, on the other hand, is a player who is more of a claycourt specialist and could pose a threat to Auger-Aliassime. The Spaniard has been completely dominant in Barcelona so far, not dropping more than three games in a match across his qualifying and main draw matches.

Auger-Aliassime's game has been lacking on claycourt, possibly due to adapting his game style for faster surfaces and needs to improve considerably. In his last match against Musetti, his serve was decent, but his shots lacked depth and enough power. The World No. 9 didn't mix things up tactically, allowing his opponent to remain in control.

Against Korda, Taberner was solid on return, generating 10 break point chances and winning half of them. He defended his own serve quite well. Auger-Aliassime has had much better results in the past than his opponent, so it's possible he'll find his form and start playing well again. If the Canadian doesn't bring his best, he'll find it difficult to get past this experienced claycourter.

Pick: Felix Auger-Aliassime to win in three sets.

