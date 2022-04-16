Barcelona Open 2022: Men's draw, schedule, players, prize money & more

The 69th edition of the Barcelona Open will be held from April 18-24, with the qualifying matches taking place from April 16-17. It's one of two tournaments being held this week, with the other event being the Serbia Open, which is headlined by World No. 1 Novak Djokovic.

Rafael Nadal, the most decorated player in the history of the tournament with 12 titles, won't be participating this time. The defending champion is currently sidelined with a rib injury. Jannik Sinner, Hubert Hurkacz and Denis Shapovalov were also set to compete, but withdrew from the tournament.

World No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas is the top seed in Nadal's absence and leads a rather stacked draw. With a host of in-form players competing in the tournament, here's all the information relating to the 2022 Barcelona Open.

What is the Barcelona Open?

Classified as an ATP 500 event, the Barcelona Open attracts plenty of top players every year. It's one of the oldest tournaments on the circuit, with the inaugural edition being held in 1953.

The tournament was a part of the Grand Prix tennis circuit from 1970 to 1989, except for the 1971 edition. That year, the event was included on the World Championship Tennis circuit. Later on, it got its current status as an ATP 500 event.

Rafael Nadal has won a record 12 titles here, second only to his haul of 13 titles at Roland Garros. He won the tournament five years in a row from 2005 to 2009, and then from 2011 to 2013, 2016 to 2018 and 2021. In 2017, in light of Nadal's incredible success at the tournament, the center court was renamed as Pista Rafa Nadal (Rafael Nadal Arena) to honor him.

Venue

The tournament will be held on red clay at the Real Club de Tenis Barcelona in Barcelona, Spain.

Players

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2022 Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters.

World No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas is the top seed in the tournament. The Greek has been a runner-up twice at the Barcelona Open, losing to Rafael Nadal on both occasions. With the 21-time Major champion on the sidelines, this will be his best shot to get his hands on the trophy this time around.

Top-10 players like Casper Ruud, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Cameron Norrie round out the top four seeds. The trio made early exits from Monte-Carlo and will aim to get their clay season back on track.

Carlos Alcaraz, who also suffered a surprisingly early loss at the Monte-Carlo Masters, will aim to get back to his winning ways. Plenty of other top 30 players, including Grigor Dimitrov, Roberto Bautista Agut, Alex de Minaur and Dan Evans, among others, are in the mix as well.

Schedule

The qualifying rounds are to be held over the weekend from April 16-17. The main draw action is set to commence on Monday, April 18 at 11 am local time.

Both the singles and doubles finals are scheduled for Sunday, April 24.

Date Day Start time Round April 16, 2022 Saturday 10:00 am Qualifying April 17, 2022 Sunday 11:00 am Qualifying April 18, 2022 Monday 11:00 am First April 19, 2022 Tuesday 11:00 am First and Second April 20, 2022 Wednesday 11:00 am Second and Third April 21, 2022 Thursday 11:00 am Third April 22, 2022 Friday 12:30 pm Quarterfinal April 23, 2022 Saturday 01:30 pm Semifinal April 24, 2022 Sunday 01:00 pm Final

The official tournament schedule can be accessed here.

Prize Money

The total prize money for this edition of the Barcelona Open is €2,661,825. The winner will take home a cheque worth €178,985 and will gain 500 ranking points as well.

Where to watch

Viewers in the US, UK, and Canada can catch all the action live on the following channels and sites.

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: All matches will be broadcast on Amazon Prime Video.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan