Barcelona Open 2022: Men's singles draw analysis, preview & prediction

The 2022 Barcelona Open, to be held from April 18-24, is one of four tournaments happening this week in a busy week of tennis. World No. 1 Novak Djokovic headlines the Serbia Open, while the WTA stars are spread across Stuttgart and Istanbul.

The 69th edition of the Barcelona Open is without its marquee player, as 12-time champion Rafael Nadal is on the sidelines due to an injury. Jannik Sinner and Hubert Hurkacz, who reached the quarterfinals in Monte Carlo, withdrew from the tournament. Denis Shapovalov is set to skip it as well.

In a testament to ATP's star power, the tournament still has a quality draw, led by World No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas as the top seed. The Greek will be joined by three of his fellow top 10 players, Casper Ruud, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Cameron Norrie, who round out the top four seeds.

Teen sensation Carlos Alcaraz is also present, along with plenty of other top 30 players, including Diego Schwartzman, Grigor Dimitrov, Frances Tiafoe and Alex de Minaur. With plenty of exciting matchups set to happen over the next week, here's an in-depth look at how the draw might unfold.

First Quarter: Stefanos Tsitsipas and Carlos Alcaraz on course for quarterfinal showdown

Carlos Alcaraz is one of the favorites to win the 2022 Barcelona Open.

Seeded players: (1) Stefanos Tsitsipas, (5) Carlos Alcaraz, (9) Nikoloz Basilashvili and (14) Grigor Dimitrov.

Expected quarterfinal: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Carlos Alcaraz.

Dark horse: Pedro Martinez.

Analysis: Top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas has been a runner-up twice at the Barcelona Open so far. Rafael Nadal stopped him from winning the title on both occasions, but with the Spaniard out of the picture, this could be his time to shine.

The World No. 5 is currently competing in the Monte-Carlo Masters, where he has reached the semifinals as he attempts to defend his title.

Tsitsipas, along with all seeded players, received a bye into the second round. He's likely to kick off his Barcelona Open campaign against Pedro Martinez. The Spaniard won a title on clay at the Chile Open this year and is quite at home on the surface.

Tsitsipas' could face 14th seed Grigor Dimitrov in the third round. The Bulgarian is currently a semifinalist in Monte-Carlo and could go further if he wins his next match. Should the young Greek defeat Dimitrov, he'll reach the quarterfinals.

Teen phenom Carlos Alcaraz is also in this section. After a strong start to the season that culminated in his first Masters 1000 title at the Miami Open, the youngster was knocked out in the second round of the Monte-Carlo Masters.

Alcaraz will be eager to put that disappointing loss behind him and perform well in front of his home crowd. With Benoit Paire and Nikoloz Basilashvili as his likely opponents, his path to the quarterfinals seems relatively easy. The teenager could then meet Tsitsipas in the last eight.

Alcaraz has already defeated Tsitsipas twice so far, with their recent meeting taking place at the Miami Open last month. If they do meet in the quarterfinals, it'll be yet another chapter in a budding rivalry.

Quarterfinal prediction: Stefanos Tsitsipas def. Carlos Alcaraz.

Second Quarter: Cameron Norrie looks to get his clay season back on track at Barcelona Open

Cameron Norrie will look to build on his success this year at the Barcelona Open.

Seeded players: (4) Cameron Norrie, (7) Roberto Bautista Agut, (10) Alex de Minaur and (15) Federico Delbonis.

Expected quarterfinal: Cameron Norrie vs Roberto Bautista Agut.

Dark horse: Albert Ramos Vinolas.

Analysis: After two months of consistent results, Cameron Norrie lost in the second round of the Monte-Carlo Masters. Unfortunately for him, he could face Albert Ramos-Vinolas in his opening match at the Barcelona Open. The Spaniard defeated him in Monte Carlo and has won three of their previous matches on clay as well.

Should Norrie manage to defeat Ramos-Vinolas, he could have an easier time in the third round. None of his possible opponents - Jordan Thompson, Marton Fucsovics and Federico Delbonis - have been at their best this season. They are unlikely to stop the Brit from reaching the quarterfinals.

Alex de Minaur and Roberto Bautista Agut are also in this section. The Spaniard started the year on a strong note and even won a title, but his recent results haven't been up to the mark. The duo could meet in the third round to fight for a quarterfinal spot.

Quarterfinal prediction: Roberto Bautista Agut def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

Third Quarter: Struggling Felix Auger-Aliassime handed a tough draw at the Barcelona Open

Felix Auger-Aliassime will hope to return to form at the 2022 Barcelona Open

Seeded players: (3) Felix Auger-Aliassime, (6) Diego Schwartzman, (12) Dan Evans and (13) Frances Tiafoe.

Expected quarterfinal: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Diego Schwartzman.

Dark horse: Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

Analysis: Felix Auger-Aliassime made a solid start to the year. He won his maiden title at the Rotterdam Open and notched up consistent results. However, the last few weeks have seen him struggle to string together a couple of wins.

Since losing to Andrey Rublev in the final of the Marseille Open in February, Auger-Aliassime's only win has been over a player ranked outside the top 400. It's safe to say he's going through a rough patch, and has now been handed a tough draw at the Barcelona Open as well.

Auger-Aliassime could meet Sebastian Korda in the second round. The American defeated the in-form Alcaraz in Monte Carlo and could very well defeat the World No. 9 given his current form. The winner could meet either Frances Tiafoe or Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the third round.

Davidovich Fokina upset World No. 1 Novak Djokovic and 2022 Indian Wells champion Taylor Fritz in Monte Carlo to reach his maiden semifinal at the Masters 1000 level. The Spaniard's a threat to make a deep run here as well.

Diego Schwartzman is also in the third quarter. With a couple of finals on clay this year and a quarterfinal showing in Monte Carlo, he's played quite well on the red dirt so far. The Argentine could face either Lorenzo Musetti or Dan Evans in the third round, but should be able to get past them to reach the last eight.

Quarterfinal prediction: Diego Schwartzman def. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

Fourth Quarter: Casper Ruud sets his sight on another clay title

Casper Ruud is one of the players to watch at the Barcelona Open.

Seeded players: (2) Casper Ruud, (8) Pablo Carreno Busta, (11) Lorenzo Sonego and (16) Alexander Bublik.

Expected quarterfinal: Casper Ruud vs Pablo Carreno Busta.

Dark horse: Feliciano Lopez.

Analysis: With six titles on clay, Casper Ruud has become one of the leading clay court players of his generation. While he did lose to Grigor Dimitrov in the third round of the Monte-Carlo Masters, it's unlikely he'll post two early losses in a row on his favored surface.

Ruud's path to the quarterfinals is also quite easy. He could start against Brandon Nakashima in the second round and meet Alexander Bublik after that.

Bublik's disdain for clay is well known and he retired due to an injury in Monte Carlo as well. He will have to face either Feliciano Lopez or Emil Ruusuvuori in the second round. Lopez's recent results have been quite dismal, but the veteran can still spring a surprise from time to time.

Pablo Carreno Busta and Lorenzo Sonego are the other seeded players in this section. They've got winnable matches to reach the third round, where they'll face each other. Carreno Busta's results have been slightly better than the Italian's, so he'll have the edge to win that match.

Quarterfinal prediction: Casper Ruud def. Pablo Carreno Busta.

Prediction for semifinals

Stefanos Tsitsipas def. Roberto Bautista Agut.

Casper Ruud def. Diego Schwartzman.

Prediction for the final: Casper Ruud vs Stefanos Tsitsipas. Tsitsipas.

