Barcelona Open 2022: Where to watch, TV schedule, order of play, live streaming details and more

The clay season continues as the ATP tour moves to Spain for the Barcelona Open, starting on April 16.
12-time champion Rafael Nadal will miss the upcoming edition of the tournament due to a stress fracture on his ribs, but the Barcelona Open still boasts of an impressive line-up. World No. 5 and last year's runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas leads the pack. Fellow top 10 players Casper Ruud, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Cameron Norrie round out the top four seeds.
Teen phemon Carlos Alcaraz had a disappointing outing at the Monte-Carlo Masters. He'll now be eager to bounce back in front of his home crowd.
Alex de Minaur, Diego Schwartzman and Grigor Dimitrov are some of the other noteworthy names in the draw, along with a host of other top 30 players. With a lot of mouthwatering clashes expected over the course of the week, let's take a look at where one will be able to watch them.
Barcelona Open Schedule
The qualifying rounds begin on Saturday, April 16, with the main-draw play set to commence on Monday. The matches will start at 11 am local time from Monday to Thursday, and will cover the first, second and third-round matches over a four-day period.
The quarterfinals are to be held on Friday, followed by the semifinals and the final on Saturday and Sunday respectively.
The official tournament schedule can be accessed here.
Order of play
The qualifying matches are to be held over the weekend. The order of play for April 16 is as follows:
Pista Rafael Nadal
Starting at 10 am local time: Hugo Dellien vs Daniel Rincon
followed by: Philipp Kohlschreiber vs Nicolas Alvarez Varona
followed by: Carlos Taberner vs Maxime Janvier
followed by: Bernabe Zapata Miralles vs Alexis Gautier
Not before 4 pm local time: ATP doubles qualifying match
Pista Jan Kodes
Starting at 10 am local time: Elias Ymer vs Carlos Gimeno Valero
followed by: Peter Gojowczyk vs Max Alcala Gurri
followed by: Alexei Popyrin vs Andrea Pellegrino
followed by: Egor Gerasimov vs Raul Brancaccio
Not before 4 pm local time: ATP doubles qualifying match
The full order of play can be accessed here.
Barcelona Open 2022: Live stream details
Viewers from the following countries can catch all the action live on the following channels and sites:
USA: Viewers in the United States can catch all the action on Tennis Channel.
UK: Fans in the UK can watch the proceedings live on Amazon Prime Video.
Canada: Viewers can watch all the matches on TSN.
Australia: The tournament will be telecast on beIN Sports.
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.