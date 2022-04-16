Barcelona Open 2022: Where to watch, TV schedule, order of play, live streaming details and more

The clay season continues as the ATP tour moves to Spain for the Barcelona Open, starting on April 16.

12-time champion Rafael Nadal will miss the upcoming edition of the tournament due to a stress fracture on his ribs, but the Barcelona Open still boasts of an impressive line-up. World No. 5 and last year's runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas leads the pack. Fellow top 10 players Casper Ruud, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Cameron Norrie round out the top four seeds.

Teen phemon Carlos Alcaraz had a disappointing outing at the Monte-Carlo Masters. He'll now be eager to bounce back in front of his home crowd.

Alex de Minaur, Diego Schwartzman and Grigor Dimitrov are some of the other noteworthy names in the draw, along with a host of other top 30 players. With a lot of mouthwatering clashes expected over the course of the week, let's take a look at where one will be able to watch them.

Barcelona Open Schedule

The qualifying rounds begin on Saturday, April 16, with the main-draw play set to commence on Monday. The matches will start at 11 am local time from Monday to Thursday, and will cover the first, second and third-round matches over a four-day period.

The quarterfinals are to be held on Friday, followed by the semifinals and the final on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Date Day Start time Round April 16, 2022 Saturday 10:00 am Qualifying April 17, 2022 Sunday 11:00 am Qualifying April 18, 2022 Monday 11:00 am First April 19, 2022 Tuesday 11:00 am First and Second April 20, 2022 Wednesday 11:00 am Second and Third April 21, 2022 Thursday 11:00 am Third April 22, 2022 Friday 12:30 pm Quarterfinal April 23, 2022 Saturday 01:30 pm Semifinal April 24, 2022 Sunday 01:00 pm Final

The official tournament schedule can be accessed here.

Order of play

The qualifying matches are to be held over the weekend. The order of play for April 16 is as follows:

Pista Rafael Nadal

Starting at 10 am local time: Hugo Dellien vs Daniel Rincon

followed by: Philipp Kohlschreiber vs Nicolas Alvarez Varona

followed by: Carlos Taberner vs Maxime Janvier

followed by: Bernabe Zapata Miralles vs Alexis Gautier

Not before 4 pm local time: ATP doubles qualifying match

Pista Jan Kodes

Starting at 10 am local time: Elias Ymer vs Carlos Gimeno Valero

followed by: Peter Gojowczyk vs Max Alcala Gurri

followed by: Alexei Popyrin vs Andrea Pellegrino

followed by: Egor Gerasimov vs Raul Brancaccio

Not before 4 pm local time: ATP doubles qualifying match

The full order of play can be accessed here.

Barcelona Open 2022: Live stream details

Stefanos Tsitsipas was the runner-up at the Barcelona Open last year.

Viewers from the following countries can catch all the action live on the following channels and sites:

USA: Viewers in the United States can catch all the action on Tennis Channel.

UK: Fans in the UK can watch the proceedings live on Amazon Prime Video.

Canada: Viewers can watch all the matches on TSN.

Australia: The tournament will be telecast on beIN Sports.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

