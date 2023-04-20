Barcelona Open 2023: Carlos Alcaraz vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Fixture: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs (10) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Tournament: Barcelona Open 2023

Date: Friday, April 21

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Real Club de Tenis de Barcelona-1899, Spain

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €2,722,480

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Carlos Alcaraz vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina preview

Alcaraz is into the last eight.

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz will continue his Barcelona Open campaign when he locks horns with 10th seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina for a place in the last four.

World No. 2 Alcaraz has been sublime this week at the Real Club de Tenis, racking up consecutive straight-set wins. He beat compatriot Roberto Bautista Agut to improve to 20-2 on the season.

The 19-year-old made a belated start to the year at the Argentina Open, where he won the title. After losing the Rio de Janeiro final to Cameron Norrie, Alcaraz returned to winning ways at Indian Wells, where he won his second title of the year. However, a Sunshine Double was not to be, as the defending champion lost to Jannik Sinner in the Miami semifinals.

Alcaraz missed the Monte-Carlo Masters last week due to injury but has looked sublime in his two matches at Barcelona. The defending champion is now 7-1 at the ATP 500 claycourt event.

Meanwhile, 38th-ranked Davidovich Fokina is also yet to drop a set in two matches this week. He beat Tomas Martin Etcheverry and Emil Ruusuvuori to improve to 14-10 in 2023 and 2-1 at Barcelona.

After making the Adelaide 2 quarterfinals, the Spaniard made early exits at the Australian Open, Montpellier, and Rotterdam. Davidovich Fokina made the last eight in Doha and Indian Wells before falling in the opening round at Monte-Carlo.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina head-to-head

The pair will meet for the first time, so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina odds

Carlos Alcaraz vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina prediction

Davidovich Fokina

Both Alcaraz and Davidovich Fokina are quintessential baseliners, but the similarities in their game styles end there.

Alcaraz is widely regarded as one of the best young players in the sport. With his big serve, powerful groundstrokes, and elite movement, he's a monster on the court. Davidovich Fokina is also a big server and a powerful hitter, but inconsistency is his bane.

Alcaraz (49-12) is now a win shy of 50 victories on clay, where he has won five titles, while Davidovich Fokina is 33-27. The former World No. 1 got broken twice against Bautista Agut but broke serve five times to improve to 9-1 against Spaniards.

Barring an upset, there should only be one winner here, as Alcaraz looks to become the first player in five years to go back-to-back in Barcelona.

Pick: Alcaraz in straight sets

