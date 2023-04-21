Barcelona Open 2023: Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniel Evans head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Fixture: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs (12) Daniel Evans

Tournament: Barcelona Open 2023

Date: Saturday, April 22

Round: Semifinals

Venue: Real Club de Tenis de Barcelona-1899, Spain

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €2,722,480

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniel Evans preview

Alcaraz is two wins away from the title.

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz takes on 12th seed Daniel Evans on Saturday as a place in the Barcelona Open final beckons.

The second-ranked Alcaraz continued his sublime progress at the ATP 500 claycourt event, bringing up his third consecutive straight-sets win. He overcame Alejandro Davidovich Fokina to improve to 21-2 on the season and 8-1 at the tournament, where he reigned supreme last year.

The 19-year-old made his season debut at the Argentina Open, where he romped to the title. After losing the Rio de Janeiro final to Cameron Norrie, Alcaraz won his second title of the year at Indian Wells.

However, Jannik Sinner denied him a Sunshine Double by beating the Spaniard in the Miami semifinals. After missing the Monte-Carlo Masters last week due to injury, the Spanish teenager has hit the ground running in Barcelona.

Meanwhile, World No. 32 Evans beat 15th seed Francisco Cerundolo to improve to 8-11 on the season. Five of these wins have come during the ongoing European claycourt swing, with Evans reaching the Marrakech quarterfinals earlier this month.

The 32-year-old was on a six-match losing streak since reaching the Australian Open third round, which he snapped in Marrakech. Evans also improved to 5-3 at Barcelona, having never reached the quarterfinals before.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniel Evans head-to-head

Alcaraz took their lone meeting in the first round at Vienna two years ago, so the Spaniard leads the head-to-head 1-0.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniel Evans odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Carlos Alcaraz Daniel Evans

The odds will be updated when they release.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniel Evans prediction

Evans is looking for his first title of the year.

Both Alcaraz and Evans look to dominate opponents from the baseline, but the similarities in their game styles end there.

Alcaraz is widely regarded as the heir apparent to the Big 3 of men's tennis, with his big serve, powerful groundstrokes and elite movement. Evans can also serve and hit big, but is not consistent enough.

Despite his young age, Alcaraz has more pedigree on clay than Evans. The Spaniard brought up his 50th win on the surface in 62 matches by beating Fokina, having won five titles. Evans, meanwhile, is 19-28 on clay and has no titles on the surface.

Both men are coming off contrasting outings, with Evans needing three sets to see off Cerundolo, while Alcaraz emerged unscathed in straight sets, breaking his opponent four times to move to the last four.

Going by current form and pedigree, Alcaraz should take this one, having beaten Evans earlier on hardcourt.

Pick: Alcaraz in straight sets

Poll : 0 votes