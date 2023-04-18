Barcelona Open 2023 Day 3: Men's singles predictions ft Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Pedro Cachin

The third day of main draw action at the Barcelona Open on Wednesday features 11 second-round matches to complete the third-round lineup. Eleven seeds, three qualifiers and a wildcard will be in action.

On the second day at the ATP 500 claycourt event, the likes of Casper Ruud, David Goffin and Francesco Passaro emerged victorious, beating Ben Shelton, Feliciano Lopez and Fernando Verdasco, respectively.

Without further ado, here's a look at how the following four second-round matches at Barcelona could pan out:

#1 Stefanos Tsitsipas (Barcelona second seed) vs Pedro Cachin

Pedro Cachin

Second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas opens his Barcelona campaign against Pedro Cachin.

The World No. 5 Tstisipas is 16-5 on the season, coming off a quarterfinal run at Monte-Carlo last week, where he was the defending champion. Meanwhile, the 69th-ranked Cachin improved to 4-11 in 2023 after winning his opener.

This is a first-time matchup, but Tsitsipas is expected to win, owing to his superior claycourt pedigree.

Prediction: Tsitsipas in straight sets

#2 Denis Shapovalov vs Jozef Kovalik

Denis Shapovalov

Fourteenth seed Denis Shapovalov takes on qualifier Jozef Kovalik for a place in the Barcelona Open third round.

The 28th-ranked Shapovalov is 6-7 on the season, while Kovalik (1-1) opened his account with a three-set win over Pedro Martinez.

This is another first-time matchup, but the Canadian left-hander should emerge triumphant.

Prediction: Shapovalov in straight sets

#3 Cameron Norrie vs Pavel Kotov

Cameron Norrie

Seventh seed Cameron Norrie opens his campaign for a maiden Barcelona title against qualifier Pavel Kotov.

World No. 13 Norrie - 21-6 on the season - is on a two-match losing streak after losing in the opening rounds in Miami and Monte-Carlo. Meanwhile, the 108th-ranked Kotov improved to 5-4 in 2023 by beating fellow qualifier Oleksii Krutykh in straight sets.

Considering his stellar form this season, Norrie should take this first-time matchup.

Pick: Norrie in straight sets

#4 Alex de Minaur vs Alexander Shevchenko

Alex de Minaur

Eighth seed Alex de Minaur takes on Alexander Shevchenko as a place in the third round beckons.

The 19th-ranked De Minaur is 13-7 on the season after three defeats in his last four matches. Meanwhile, World No. 98 Shevchenko (1-1) opened his account for 2023 with a straight-set win over Italian qualifier Lorenzo Giustino.

This is yet another first-time matchup, but the more experienced De Minaur - coming off a Round of 32 run in Monte-Carlo last week - should take this one.

Pick: De Minaur in straight sets

Poll : 0 votes