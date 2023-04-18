Barcelona Open 2023: Jannik Sinner vs Diego Schwartzman preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Jannik Sinner vs Diego Schwartzman.

Date: April 19, 2023.

Tournament: Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell 2023.

Round: Second Round (Round of 32).

Venue: Real Club de Tenis Barcelona.

Category: ATP 500.

Surface: Outdoor clay.

Prize money: €2,722,480.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Jannik Sinner vs Diego Schwartzman preview

Jannik Sinner at the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters.

Fourth seed Jannik Sinner will lock horns with World No. 48 Diego Schwartzman in the second round of the 2023 Barcelona Open on Wednesday.

Sinner came quite close to reaching the quarterfinals of the Australian Open for the second year in a row, but lost to Stefanos Tsitsipas in the fourth round. He then won his first title of the season at the Open Sud de France and finished as the runner-up at the ABN AMRO Open the following week. The Italian withdrew from the Open 13 Provence citing an injury.

Sinner returned to action at the Indian Wells Masters, where he lost to Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals. He got his revenge over the Spaniard rather soon, defeating him in the semifinals of the Miami Open. The Italian then lost to Daniil Medvedev in the final.

Sinner commenced his clay swing at the Monte-Carlo Masters, where he reached the semifinals, but lost to Holger Rune in three sets. His best result at the Barcelona Open was a semifinal finish back in 2021.

Schwartzman was up against Yibing Wu in the first round here. The Argentine took control of the opening set rather quickly, going on a five-game run to claim the set. He broke his opponent's serve thrice in the second set to take a commanding 5-0 lead.

Wu then bagged the next couple of games and even saved a match point. Schwartzman stepped up to serve for the match once again and was able to close out the proceedings this time to win the contest 6-2, 6-2.

Jannik Sinner vs Diego Schwartzman head-to-head

Sinner leads Schwartzman 2-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at last week's Monte-Carlo Masters following the Argentine's mid-match retirement in the second set.

Jannik Sinner vs Diego Schwartzman odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jannik Sinner -1000 +1.5 (-3000) Over 19.5 (-105) Diego Schwartzman +550 -1.5 (+825) Under 19.5 (-135)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Jannik Sinner vs Diego Schwartzman prediction

Diego Schwartzman at the Monte-Carlo Masters.

The two squared off just last week in Monte Carlo, with Sinner coming out on top after Schwartzman was unable to continue due to an injury. Nevertheless, the Italian led by a set and a break before his opponent called it quits.

Now fully fit, Schwartzman will be aiming to put up a decent fight. He played quite well against Wu in the first round, except for a little stumble at the end while trying to close out the match. The Argentine went 5/11 on break points, while digging himself out of trouble quite frequently by going big with his second serve.

Sinner has been one of the most in-form players this season, compiling a 24-6 record so far. He hasn't lost before the semifinals of his last five tournaments. Schwartzman's game has regressed a fair bit against top players and his defensive brand of tennis hasn't yielded results like before. Expect the young Italian to cruise through this encounter.

Pick: Jannik Sinner to win in straight sets.

