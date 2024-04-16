Barcelona Open 2024: Rafael Nadal vs Alex De Minaur preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Rafael Nadal vs (4) Alex De Minaur

Date: April 17, 2024

Tournament: Barcelona Open 2024

Round: Second round

Venue: Real Club de Tenis Barcelona, Spain

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €2,782,960

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Rafael Nadal vs Alex De Minaur preview

Nadal at the the Netflix Slam

Former World No. 1 Rafael Nadal will take on Alex De Minaur in the second round of the Barcelona Open 2024.

Nadal returned to the men's tour this week after three months at the Barcelona Open. He was last seen competing at the Brisbane International, where he lost to Jordan Thompson in the quarterfinals. Despite claiming the first set against Thompson, Nadal fell to the Australian in a close three-set match, 7-5, 6-7(6), 3-6.

The Spaniard marked his return to Barcelona with a sensational win over Flavio Cobolli in the first round. He defeated the Italian 6-2, 6-3 in one hour and 26 minutes. Nadal will be hoping to stay fit and make a deep run in the ATP 500 event.

De Minaur at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters - Day Six

Alex De Minaur, meanwhile, has made a propitious start to the season, garnering 22 wins from 29 matches, including a title-winning run at the Mexican Open. He also secured a runner-up finish in Rotterdam and reached the fourth round of the Australian Open, where he lost to Andrey Rublev in five sets.

De Minaur entered the Barcelona Open on the back of a quarterfinal finish in the Monte-Carlo Masters. He defeated the likes of Tallon Griekspoor and Alexei Popyrin en route to the last eight, but couldn't make his mark against Novak Djokovic. The Serb outlasted de Minaur 7-5, 6-4 in two hours and four minutes.

Rafael Nadal vs Alex De Minaur head-to-head

Nadal leads the head-to-head against De Minaur 3-1. However, the Australian defeated him most recently in the United Cup 2023.

Rafael Nadal vs Alex De Minaur odds

Rafael Nadal vs Alex De Minaur prediction

Nadal at the Netflix Slam, A Live Netflix Sports Event

The Barcelona crowd can expect a thrilling encounter between Rafael Nadal and Alex De Minaur in the second round. Both players will be eager to make a deep run at the event and build momentum ahead of the clay court Major in Paris.

Nadal showed glimpses of his remarkable all-around game over the years, with an exceptional performance on his return as he dispatched his opponent in under 90 minutes. Cobolli had no answer to his potent groundstrokes, especially his top spin heavy forehand from the baseline.

De Minaur, on the contrary, has raised his level this year and looks poised to make a significant impact on tour. He chalked up a solid quarterfinal finish in Monte-Carlo and will be hoping to build on that performance in Barcelona. The Australian is known for his resilient all-around game and ability to find a winner from anywhere on court. He has also kept a check on his errors in the last year and a half.

Ultimately, the player who adapts to the conditions quickly and makes a strong start will have the upper hand in this bout. De Minaur will be wary of the challenge that lies ahead and needs to have a clear strategy against Nadal. The former World No. 1 has begun on a confident note and will only get better with more game time under his belt.

De Minaur has the pedigree to present a tricky challenge to Nadal, but the 12-time Barcelona Open champion should be able to solve this riddle and advance to the next round.

Pick: Nadal to win in straight sets.

