Match Details

Fixture: Rafael Nadal vs Flavio Cobolli

Date: April 16, 2024

Tournament: Barcelona Open 2024

Round: First round

Venue: Real Club de Tenis Barcelona, Spain

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €2,782,960

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Rafael Nadal vs Flavio Cobolli preview

Nadal at the Netflix Slam 2024

Former World No. 1 Rafael Nadal will take on Flavio Cobolli in the first round of the Barcelona Open 2024.

Nadal will make his much-awaited return to the men's tour in Barcelona on Tuesday (April 16). He was last seen competing in the Brisbane International where he lost to Jordan Thompson in the quarterfinals.

The Spaniard outclassed the likes of Dominic Thiem and Jason Kubler in the first two rounds but fell short against Thompson. Despite claiming the first set against the Australian, Nadal went down in three sets, 7-5, 6-7(6), 3-6. Their encounter lasted for three hours and 36 minutes in the outdoor hardcourts of Brisbane.

The 37-year-old has prioritized his recovery since then and will be raring to go in the Barcelona Open. He has an incredible record at the ATP 500 tournament, capturing the title 12 times at the iconic venue.

Flavio Cobolli at the 2024 Australian Open - Day 6

Flavio Cobolli, meanwhile, has made a decent start to the season by amassing nine wins from 17 matches, including quarterfinal appearances in Marseille and Delray Beach. He also reached the third round of the Australian Open where he lost to Alex De Minaur in straight sets.

The Italian will enter Barcelona on the back of a second round exit at the Morocco Open. He began his campaign by breezing past Abedallah Shelbayh in straight sets but couldn't make his mark against Pavel Kotov in the next round. The Russian defeated Cobolli with a scoreline of 6-1, 7-6(5).

Rafael Nadal vs Flavio Cobolli head-to-head

The head-to-head between Nadal and Cobolli is poised at 0-0. The duo have never faced each other on the main tour.

Rafael Nadal vs Flavio Cobolli odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Rafael Nadal Flavio Cobolli

Odds will be updated when available.

Rafael Nadal vs Flavio Cobolli prediction

Nadal at the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell 2021

Rafael Nadal will return to his favorite surface this week in the Barcelona Open 2024. He missed the entire clay court swing last year due to injury, however, Nadal is currently in line to make his 17th appearance in the Barcelona Open.

Nadal will bring back the grit, determination and fighting spirit with his elite all-around game on clay in Barcelona. During his first appearance in Brisbane this year, he proved that he still has a lot to offer at the highest level and Cobolli will be aware of the huge challenge coming his way.

The Italian, on the contrary, has made a promising start to the season. He entered four events on the main tour via the qualifiers, including the Australian Open 2024. Cobolli is known for his creative all-around game, swift movement, and aggressive brand of tennis on the court. He will need to play out of his skin and almost put up a perfect performance to have a say in this encounter.

Ultimately, the player who begins well and converts their chances during crucial moments will have the upper hand in this bout. Nadal has never lost in the first round of the Barcelona Open, which is a preview of the challenge that awaits Cobolli. Considering Nadal's lack of game time on the court, the youngster could create problems for the Spaniard. However, it is most likely that the clay court legend still passes this test and announces his return with a dominant win.

Pick: Nadal to win in straight sets.

