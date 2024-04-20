Barcelona Open 2024: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Dusan Lajovic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (5) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Dusan Lajovic
Date: April 20, 2024
Tournament: Barcelona Open
Round: Semifinal
Venue: Real Club de Tenis Barcelona
Category: ATP 500
Surface: Clay
Prize Money: €2,782,960
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN3
Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Dusan Lajovic preview
World No. 7 Stefanos Tsitsipas squares off with Dusan Lajovic in the semifinals of the 2024 Barcelona Open on Saturday.
Tsitsipas moved past Sebastian Ofner and Roberto Carballes Baena in straight sets to make the last-eight, where he faced Facundo Diaz Acosta. The Greek overcame a break deficit to get back on serve before losing the first set.
There was a lone break point opportunity in the second set, which Tsitsipas converted to level the match.
Tsitsipas led by a break twice in the decider, but Diaz Acosta broke back on each occasion. The Greek saved a match point on serve at 6-5 to force a tiebreak, where he saved another to complete a 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (8) win.
Lajovic, meanwhile, knocked out Diego Schwartzman, Ugo Humbert and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina to reach the quarterfinals, where Arthur Fils awaited him. The Serb squandered a 2-0 lead before taking the last three games to take the first set.
Fils struck back to force a decider before Lajovic went on a four-game run to complete a 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 win.
Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Dusan Lajovic head-to-head
Tsitsipas leads Lajovic 2-1 in the head-to-head. The Greek won their previous encounter at the 2020 Hamburg Open in straight sets.
Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Dusan Lajovic odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Dusan Lajovic prediction
Tsitsipas didn't have a great day at the office but survived. He made a few errors but capitalized on Diaz Acosta's nerves to extend his winning streak to nine matches.
Lajovic, meanwhile, has played some sublime tennis this week and has knocked out three higher-ranked players. Tsitsipas will be a step up and is in the midst of a purple patch, but Lajovic cannot be underestimated on clay. If Tsitsipas plays like he did in the previous round, he could lose.
Lajovic is 10-26 against top-10 players, with six of those wins coming on clay. He has the game to take down Tsitsipas, but the Greek's current form suggests he will be tough to beat.
Pick: Stefanos Tsitsipas to win in straight sets