Barcelona Open 2025: Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs Stan Wawrinka preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details
Fixture: Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs Stan Wawrinka
Date: April 14, 2025
Tournament: Barcelona Open 2025
Round: Round of 32
Venue: Real Club de Tenis Barcelona, Spain
Category: ATP 500
Surface: Clay
Prize Money: €2,889,200
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs Stan Wawrinka preview
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina will take on three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka in the Round of 32 of Barcelona Open on Monday, April 14.
Fokina recently reached the semifinals of the Monte-Carlo Masters, losing in a tight match against Carlos Alcaraz. Fokina also reached the finals of the Mexican Open and Delray Beach Open this year, in addition to reaching the fourth round of the Australian Open. He is one of the most consistent and dangerous players on clay.
Wawrinka, meanwhile, is probably into his last season on the ATP Tour. At 40, he is no longer the force he used to be. He recently lost in the Round of 64 and the Round of 16 of the Monte-Carlo Masters and Bucharest Open, respectively. However, the veteran can still spring in a surprise or two.
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs Stan Wawrinka head-to-head
The two players have clashed only once at ATP level, and Wawrinka won that match in Stockholm. The Swiss thus leads their head-to-head 1-0 at the moment.
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs Stan Wawrinka odds
Odds will be updated when available
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs Stan Wawrinka prediction
Stan Wawrinka can still pack a punch into his backhand, especially his down-the-line backhands. Davidovich Fokina recently showed he could be error-prone while hitting his down-the-line backhand in the match against Carlos Alcaraz in Monte Carlo.
Hence, Wawrinka might want to engage the Spaniard in crosscourt backhand exchanges before pulling the trigger down the line. However, in almost every other aspect of the game, Fokina is superior to his Swiss opponent at the moment. Fokina's superior movement on the court gives him an automatic edge in longer rallies, which should happen in abundance in a claycourt match.
Wawrinka's only chance of winning the match seems to be by finishing the rallies quickly with aggressive strokeplay. He should be able to hit through the 25-year-old Spaniard occasionally with his powerful backhand. However, Davidovich Fokina should be strong enough to win the match, given his impressive current form.
Pick: Davidovich Fokina to win in straight sets.