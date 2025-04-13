Barcelona Open 2025: Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs Stan Wawrinka preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs Stan Wawrinka

Date: April 14, 2025

Tournament: Barcelona Open 2025

Round: Round of 32

Venue: Real Club de Tenis Barcelona, Spain

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €2,889,200

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs Stan Wawrinka preview

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina will take on three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka in the Round of 32 of Barcelona Open on Monday, April 14.

Ad

Trending

Fokina recently reached the semifinals of the Monte-Carlo Masters, losing in a tight match against Carlos Alcaraz. Fokina also reached the finals of the Mexican Open and Delray Beach Open this year, in addition to reaching the fourth round of the Australian Open. He is one of the most consistent and dangerous players on clay.

Wawrinka, meanwhile, is probably into his last season on the ATP Tour. At 40, he is no longer the force he used to be. He recently lost in the Round of 64 and the Round of 16 of the Monte-Carlo Masters and Bucharest Open, respectively. However, the veteran can still spring in a surprise or two.

Ad

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs Stan Wawrinka head-to-head

The two players have clashed only once at ATP level, and Wawrinka won that match in Stockholm. The Swiss thus leads their head-to-head 1-0 at the moment.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs Stan Wawrinka odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Stan Wawrinka

Ad

Odds will be updated when available

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs Stan Wawrinka prediction

Stan Wawrinka can still pack a punch into his backhand, especially his down-the-line backhands. Davidovich Fokina recently showed he could be error-prone while hitting his down-the-line backhand in the match against Carlos Alcaraz in Monte Carlo.

Hence, Wawrinka might want to engage the Spaniard in crosscourt backhand exchanges before pulling the trigger down the line. However, in almost every other aspect of the game, Fokina is superior to his Swiss opponent at the moment. Fokina's superior movement on the court gives him an automatic edge in longer rallies, which should happen in abundance in a claycourt match.

Ad

Wawrinka's only chance of winning the match seems to be by finishing the rallies quickly with aggressive strokeplay. He should be able to hit through the 25-year-old Spaniard occasionally with his powerful backhand. However, Davidovich Fokina should be strong enough to win the match, given his impressive current form.

Pick: Davidovich Fokina to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhadeep Roy Subhadeep, an adept tennis journalist at Sportskeeda, has been writing about the sport for seven years. He is known for his exclusive match reviews and opinion pieces, utilizing his MBA degree to tackle them effectively with his problem-solving abilities.



Subhadeep lives and breathes tennis. He watches matches regularly and engages in social media platforms to stay on top of the latest happenings. As a writer, he brings the fan's perspective to his pieces, ensuring his readers enjoy an exceptional experience every time.



Growing up, he idolized Boris Becker, but he now firmly believes Novak Djokovic stands alone as the 'Greatest of all Time', especially considering the 24-time Grand Slam champion's incredible stats. One thing that still puzzles Subhadeep, however, is how Becker's Wimbledon tally might have reached five if not for Pete Sampras.



Speaking of the All England Club, the British Major holds a special place in his heart as he admires its blend of tradition and grass-court excellence. When not working for Sportskeeda, Subhadeep delves into the other "love of his life": football, and enjoys contributing his insights to different websites dedicated to the sport. Know More