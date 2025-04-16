Barcelona Open 2025: Alex de Minaur vs Jacob Fearnley preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Alex de Minaur vs (LL) Jacob Fearnley

Date: April 17, 2025

Tournament: Barcelona Open 2025

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: Real Club de Tenis Barcelona, Spain

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €2,889,200

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Alex de Minaur vs Jacob Fearnley preview

In Picture: Alex de Minaur (Getty)

Fifth seed Alex de Minaur will take on lucky loser Jacob Fearnley in the second round of the 2025 Barcelona Open. De Minaur has won 21 of the 28 matches he has played in 2025, with his best result coming at the ABN Amro Open, where he lost 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 against Carlos Alcaraz in the final. He also reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open, losing to Jannik Sinner in straight sets.

Trending

De Minaur started the clay season with an impressive semifinal run at the recently concluded Monte-Carlo Masters. The Australian beat the likes of Tomas Machac, Daniil Medvedev, and Grigor Dimitrov to reach the semifinals. His performances included a 6-0, 6-0 win against a high-quality opponent like Dimitrov.

De Minaur lost 6-1, 4-6, 6-7 (4) against Lorenzo Musetti in the semifinals in Monte-Carlo. He carried the momentum of Monte-Carlo to make a winning start in Barcelona, winning 6-4, 6-4 against Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the first round.

Jacob Fearnley, meanwhile, has had a poor season in 2025 so far, as the British player's best performance was reaching the third round at the Australian Open, losing 3-6, 4-6, 4-6 against Alexander Zverev. Barring that run in Melbourne, Fearnley has not won consecutive main-draw matches at any Tour-level events.

In Barcelona, Fearnley won 7-5, 7-6 (1) against Leo Borg in the opening round of qualifying but lost 5-7, 4-6 against Daniel Elahi Galan in the final round. However, he entered the draw as a lucky loser and began with a 6-1, 7-5 win over Roberto Carballes Baena in the first round.

Alex de Minaur vs Jacob Fearnley head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between the two players on the ATP Tour.

Alex de Minaur vs Jacob Fearnley odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Alex de Minaur -1100 -1.5 (-300) Over 19.5 (+100) Jacob Fearnley +600 +1.5 (+200) Under 19.5 (-145)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Alex de Minaur vs Jacob Fearnley prediction

Claycourts have been De Minaur's worst performing surface. The Australian has a 49 percent win rate on claycourts and has yet to reach a Tour-level final on the surface. His most notable performance on clay was reaching the quarterfinals at the French Open last year, where he lost against Alexander Zverev in straight sets.

Meanwhile, Jacob Fearnley has started his professional tennis career on the ATP Tour and has yet to make any meaningful progress at any of the events. He does have four titles on the Challenger Tour, but none of them have come on clay.

De Minaur has been in a hot streak of form on clay, having reached the semifinals in Monte-Carlo, and will be the firm favorite in the upcoming match.

Pick- Alex de Minaur to win in straight sets

