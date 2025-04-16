Barcelona Open 2025: Andrey Rublev vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Andrey Rublev vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Date: April 17, 2025

Tournament: Barcelona Open 2025

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: Real Club de Tenis Barcelona, Spain

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €2,889,200

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Andrey Rublev vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina preview

Andrey Rublev plays a forehand in his match against Arthur Fils of France during day one of the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters. Getty

Fourth seed Andrey Rublev will face Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the second round of the 2025 Barcelona Open on Thursday, April 17. It will be their sixth meeting on the ATP Tour.

The 27-year-old Rublev has a 11-8 win-loss record in 2025. He reached the second round after securing a straight sets, 6-1, 6-3 win over qualifier Jesper de Jong in the first round.

Rublev has managed to win just one match at the last four tournaments that he has played. As such, he would be looking to get some more wins before the second Masters 1000 clay court event begins in Madrid.

World No. 30 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina defeated the three-time Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka 6-1, 6-4 in the first round. He has a 19-9 win-loss record in 2025. Notably, only Carlos Alcaraz and Alex de Minaur have won more matches than Fokina this season.

25-year-old Fokina defeated Ben Shelton and Jack Draper in Monte-Carlo last week and reached the semifinal, where he lost to Carlos Alcaraz. He also reached the finals of the Delray Beach and Mexican Open in 2025.

Andrey Rublev vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina head-to-head

Andrey Rublev leads Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 5-0 in their head-to-head. He has won three of those matches on the clay courts.

Andrey Rublev vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina odds

Player Moneyline Handicap bets Total Games Andrey Rublev TBD TBD TBD Alejandro Davidovich Fokina TBD TBD TBD

(Odds will be added when available)

Andrey Rublev vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina prediction

Andrey Rublev is nearing a milestone as he has 346 ATP Tour match wins and can potentially register his 350th win in Barcelona. However, for the first time he would not be the favorite against Fokina, considering their recent form and results.

Rublev has reached the quarterfinal in Barcelona only once in the past. He did it in 2021 when he lost to Jannik Sinner. Last year he suffered an upset loss against Brandon Nakashima in the second round of the event.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina started the season as No. 61 in the ATP Rankings but he is now ranked 30th. Notably, he can move to 29th in the live rankings by winning this match. This would assure that he will be a seeded player at the French Open.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain returns the ball during the semi final match between Carlos Alcaraz of Spain and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain during Day Seven of the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters. Source: Getty

Fokina has a 3-3 win-loss record at the event. Fokina reached the quarterfinal in Barcelona in 2023, when he lost to Carlos Alcaraz. If he beats Rublev, he would face the winner of Jaume Munar and Karen Khachanov, which could present him with a good opportunity to reach the semifinal.

Notably, the crowd will be on Fokina's side. As previously mentioned, Fokina's recent form has been superior to Rublev's, and with four clay-court wins against Top 10 opponents, the Spaniard holds an advantage over the Russian.

Pick: Alejandro Davidovich Fokina to win in three sets

About the author Talal Dar Tennis writer. Formerly worked for electronic media and social media as well. I started watching tennis after watching Andre Agassi vs Andrei Medvedev 1999 French Open final, so Agassi will always be my GOAT. I fell in love with tennis after watching Agassi in 1999 season and then became national junior champion in Pakistan in Under-11 and Under-13 categories. I also played college and university tennis before pursuing my career in Sports journalism. Know More