Barcelona Open 2025: Brandon Nakashima vs Pedro Martinez preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Brandon Nakashima vs Pedro Martinez

Date: April 14, 2025 (To be confirmed)

Tournament: Barcelona Open 2025

Round: First round

Venue: Real Club de Tenis Barcelona, Spain

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €2,889,200

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Brandon Nakashima vs Pedro Martinez preview

Nakashima in action at the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championship - Day 4 - Source: Getty

World No. 31 Brandon Nakashima will take on Pedro Martinez in the first round of the Barcelona Open.

Nakashima has made a decent start to the season by chalking up 12 wins from 22 matches, including semifinal runs in Acapulco and Houston. He also reached the fourth round of the Miami Open but lost to Grigor Dimitrov in straight sets.

The American registered a solid performance in Houston last fortnight. He started his campaign by breezing past Mackenzie McDonald and Christopher Eubanks in the first two rounds. He then locked horns with Frances Tiafoe but the American outfoxed him in the semifinal 6-4, 7-6(3).

Martinez in action at the Tiriac Open 2025 - Bucharest ATP 250 - Source: Getty

Pedro Martinez, meanwhile, has ground out tough results so far. He reached the semifinal of the Argentina Open and the quarterfinal of the Bucharest Open. Despite a valiant effort against Damir Dzumhur, the Bosnian defeated him in Bucharest 6-1, 2-0 (RET).

The Spaniard will enter Barcelona after a second-round exit in Monte-Carlo. He started his campaign with a solid win against Lorenzo Sonego but couldn't solve the riddle against Nuno Borges. The Portuguese defeated Martinez in a grueling encounter 7-5, 6-7(4), 6-4.

Brandon Nakashima vs Pedro Martinez head-to-head

The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 0-0.

Brandon Nakashima vs Pedro Martinez odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Brandon Nakashima Pedro Martinez

Odds will be updated when available.

Brandon Nakashima vs Pedro Martinez prediction

Nakashima stretches for a point in the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championship - Source: Getty

Nakashima has been one of the most consistent players this year. The American was close to winning his second title in Houston and Acapulco but came up shy in the last four. He will be targeting a solid performance during the clay court swing this month.

Pedro Martinez, meanwhile, has played most of his tennis on clay. He won the Chile Open in 2022 and secured a runner-up finish in the Estoril Open last year. The Spaniard likes to function from the baseline and uses his top-spin heavy forehand to good effect.

Considering their record on clay and results this year an even contest will be on the cards in Barcelona. Nakashima has hardly gone down without a fight this year and is most likely to make things difficult for Martinez. He should be able to dig deep and edge past the Spaniard in the first round.

Pick: Nakashima to win in three sets.

