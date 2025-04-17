Barcelona Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz vs Alex de Minaur preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Carlos Alcaraz (1) v Alex de Minaur (5)

Date: April 18, 2025

Tournament: Barcelona Open 2025

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Real Club de Tenis Barcelona, Spain

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €2,889,200

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Carlos Alcaraz v Alex de Minaur preview

Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell 2025 - Day Four - Source: Getty

Carlos Alcaraz plays Australian Alex De Minaur in the quarterfinals of the Barcelona Open. The World No. 2 defeated Serbian Laslo Djere 6-2, 6-4 in difficult conditions to reach the last eight. Alcataez was down 2-4 in the second set but fought back to reel off four games for the win.

Alex de Minaur, the World No. 7, has looked impressive on clay this year. He reached the semifinals in Monte Carlo, losing in a tight three-setter to eventual finalist Lorenzo Musetti. He took the scalps of Daniil Medvedev and Grigor Dimitrov earlier in the tournament.

Carlos Alcaraz v Alex de Minaur head-to-head

Alcaraz and de Minaur have played three times on the ATP tour, with the former leading the head-to-head 3-0. They've only played once on clay so far, in the semifinal stage of this event in 2022. Alcaraz won a tight match 6-7, 7-6, 6-4.

Carlos Alcaraz v Alex de Minaur odds

Players Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Carlos Alcaraz -500 -6.5 (+240) Over 20.5 (-109) Alex De Minaur +375 +6.5 (-345) Under 20.5 (-117)

(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Carlos Alcaraz v Alex de Minaur prediction

Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell 2025 - Day Four - Source: Getty

Alcaraz, the four-time Grand Slam champion and seeded one in Barcelona, will have his work cut out to get past an in-form de Minaur. The Australian beat Jacob Fearnley comfortably in the last round, 6-1, 6-2, needing only 62 minutes to set up the quarterfinal with Alcaraz. De Minaur's serve set up the win.

Alcaraz's season has been slow to catch fire. By his own admission, the 22-year-old Spaniard has been distracted by his pursuit of ranking points in the absence of World No. 1 Jannik Sinner. Last week's victory at the Monte Carlo Masters has put him back on track, and as the reigning French Open champion, he's a formidable proposition on clay.

Alcaraz will find de Minaur tough opposition and may need all three sets to reach the semifinals, but his class should shine through.

Pick: Alcaraz to win in three sets.

