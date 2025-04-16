Barcelona Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz vs Laslo Djere preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs (Q) Laslo Djere

Date: April 17, 2025

Tournament: Barcelona Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Real Club de Tenis Barcelona, Spain

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €2,889,200

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Carlos Alcaraz vs Laslo Djere preview

In Picture: Carlos Alcaraz (Getty)

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz will look to keep his 2025 Barcelona Open campaign on track when he takes on Serbian Qualifier Laslo Djere in the second round. Alcaraz has won 21 of the 25 matches he has played in 2025, winning two titles in Rotterdam and Monte-Carlo. He also reached the semifinals in Indian Wells, losing 1-6, 6-0, 4-6 against Jack Draper.

Alcaraz has started the clay season on a high, with his sixth Masters 1000 title at the Monte-Carlo Masters. The Spaniard was on a stellar run, winning three of his five matches after dropping the first set, including the 3-6, 6-1, 6-0 win over Lorenzo Musetti in the final.

The two-time Barcelona champion began his 2025 campaign with a 6-2, 7-6 (6) win over American qualifier Ethan Quinn in the first round.

Laslo Djere's best results in 2025 came during the South American clay swing, as the Serbian reached the semifinal at the Argentina Open, losing 6-7 (3), 7-5, 1-6 against Joao Fonseca. He then won his only title of the season at the Chile Open, winning 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 against Sebastian Baez in the final.

However, Djere did not begin well in the European clay-court phase, as he lost in the first round in Marrakech and failed to qualify for the main draw in Monte-Carlo.

Djere won against Federico Coria (via retirement) and won 6-3, 7-5 against Daniel Rincon to qualify for the main draw in Barcelona. He began his main-draw campaign with a 6-7 (2), 6-1, 6-2 win over Arthur Rinderknech in the first round.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Laslo Djere head-to-head

Alcaraz has a 1-0 lead against Djere. The Spaniard won the only match against the Serb 6-1, 4-6, 6-2 at the 2023 Argentina Open.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Laslo Djere odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Carlos Alcaraz -1400 TBD TBD Laslo Djere +675 TBD TBD

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Carlos Alcaraz vs Laslo Djere prediction

During their only clay-court match, Alcaraz won 71 and 39 percent of the service and return points, whereas Djere won 61 and 29 percent of his service and return points.

Djere got seven break-point opportunities throughout the match but was able to capitalize only once. On the other hand, Alcaraz converted four of the 12 break-point opportunities he got.

Alcaraz has a phenomenal record on clay courts with an 83 percent win rate on the surface. He has nine titles on the surface, including two titles in Barcelona he won back in 2022 and 2023.

Clay has also been the best surface for Djere. He has reached five finals on the surface, winning three titles, including the one in Santiago in February this year.

The top seed is the overwhelming favorite for the match due to his excellent form on clay and excellent track record in Barcelona.

Pick- Alcaraz to win in straight sets

