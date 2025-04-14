Barcelona Open 2025 Day 2: Men's predictions ft. Sebastian Baez vs Damir Dzumhur

Day 2 of the Barcelona Open will commence on April 15, with the remaining first-round fixtures taking place. Ten singles matches will be played, along with two doubles fixtures.

Ad

Top seed and two-time champion Carlos Alcaraz will be in action, as he will take on qualifier Ethan Quinn, while second seed Casper Ruud will start his title defense against Daniel Galan. Stan Wawrinka will face Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in what promises to be a promising fixture and third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas will lock horns with Reilly Opelka.

The likes of fifth seed Alex de Minaur, seventh seed Arthur Fils, and ninth seed Frances Tiafoe will also be in action. On that note, let us take a look at how some of the matches on Day 2 of the Barcelona Open could pan out.

Ad

Trending

#1. Sebastian Baez vs Damir Dzumhur

Sebastian Baez will face Damir Dzumhur in the opening round of the Barcelona Open, in what will be the second meeting between the two. Baez beat him 6-4, 6-4 in the quarterfinals of the Argentina Open, and whoever wins, will face sixth seed Holger Rune in the second round of the ATP 500 event.

The Argentine is coming off a first-round defeat at the Monte-Carlo Masters while the Bosnian booked his place in the main draw in Barcelona after wins over Max Alcala Gurri and Cameron Norrie. Dzumhur has won 12 out of 20 main-draw matches so far this season while Baez has triumphed in nine out of 15.

Ad

The Argentine plays some of his best tennis on clay and there is a good chance of him progressing if he is on song.

Predicted Winner: Sebastian Baez

#2. Laslo Djere vs Arthur Rinderknech

Laslo Djere will face Arthur Rinderknech in the first round of the Barcelona Open. The head-to-head between them is locked at 1-1 and whoever comes out on top, will face either top seed Carlos Alcaraz or Ethan Quin in the second round of the tournament.

Ad

Both players made it to the main draw of the Barcelona Open through the qualifiers. Djere beat Federico Coria and Daniel Rincon while Rinderknech lost his final qualifying clash but reached the main draw as a lucky loser.

The Serb has won eight out of ten main-draw matches so far in 2025, having won the Chile Open. Rinderknech, on the other hand, has triumphed in just two out of 11. Djere's relatively superior run of form makes him the overwhelming favorite to win the match and he should not have much issue coming out on top and reaching the Round of 16 in Barcelona.

Ad

Predicted Winner: Laslo Djere

#3. Joe Salisbury / Neal Skupski vs Matteo Arnaldi / Tomas Martin Etcheverry

Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski will take on Matteo Arnaldi and Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the opening round of the Barcelona Open. Both teams will be squaring off for the very first time, with the winner facing either second seeds Michael Venus and Nikola Mektic or Alexandru Jecan and David Pichter.

Ad

The British pair competed at the Monte-Carlo Masters and reached the second round before losing to second seeds and eventual semifinalists Henry Patten and Harri Heliovaara. Arnaldi last played a doubles match at the Dallas Open while Etcheverry played at the Miami Open.

The Italian-Argentine can be a formidable duo as they are capable of impressing on clay but Skupski and Salisbury's experience should be able to see them see them reach the second round in Barcelona.

Predicted Winner: Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Neelabhra Roy Write on tennis but watch as many sports as possible. From the usual suspects cricket and football to Badminton, hockey and even archery at times. Have the odd day when I also watch motorsports, NBA and NFL. Know More