Barcelona Open 2025 Final: Carlos Alcaraz vs Holger Rune preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs (6) Holger Rune
Date: April 20, 2025
Tournament: Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell
Round: Final
Venue: Real Club de Tenis Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain
Category: ATP 500
Surface: Clay
Prize Money: €2,889,200
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Carlos Alcaraz vs Holger Rune preview
Top seed Carlos Alcaraz will lock horns with Holger Rune in the final of the Barcelona Open 2025.
Alcaraz captured his first title at the Monte-Carlo Masters in the lead-up to the Barcelona Open. Competing in his home tournament, he scored straight-sets wins over Ethan Quinn and Laslo Djere in the first two rounds. He beat Alex de Minaur 7-5, 6-3 in the quarterfinals to set up a semifinal showdown against Arthur Fils.
Fils had Alcaraz on the ropes when they battled in the quarterfinals of the Monte-Carlo Masters. The latter rallied from 3-1 down in the third set to emerge victorious. The Spaniard was better prepared this time. A five-game run laid the foundation for him to claim the opening set.
Alcaraz snagged an early break in the second set to put himself in the driver's seat. He served for the match at 5-4 and while Fils fended off a couple of break points, the crowd favorite wasn't to be denied. He wrapped up the match on his third match point for a 6-2, 6-4 win.
Rune commenced his campaign in Barcelona with a routine win over Albert Ramos-Vinolas. He overcame a one-set deficit to beat Sebastian Baez in the second round. He knocked out defending champion Casper Ruud in the quarterfinals with a 6-4, 6-2 win.
Rune was up against Karen Khachanov for a spot in the summit clash. The young Dane was dialed in right from the start. He broke his opponent's serve twice in each set to register a 6-3, 6-2 win.
Carlos Alcaraz vs Holger Rune head-to-head
Alcaraz leads Rune 2-1 in the head-to-head. The Spaniard won their previous encounter at Wimbledon 2023 in straight sets.
Carlos Alcaraz vs Holger Rune odds
(Odds will be added once they're available)
Carlos Alcaraz vs Holger Rune prediction
Both players have reached the final in impressive form. Neither player lost serve in the semifinals and scored comfortable wins over their respective opponents. Alcaraz extended his winning streak to nine matches, starting with his recent triumph in Monte Carlo.
Alcaraz also extended his unbeaten run in Barcelona to 14 matches. He won back-to-back titles in 2022 and 2023 but couldn't defend his title last year due to an injury. He has won 22 consecutive sets here as well, a streak which began during his semifinal win against de Minaur in 2022.
While Rune is a strong player on clay, Alcaraz is slowly proving himself to be capable of taking over the mantle of "King of Clay" vacated by Rafael Nadal. The 21-year-old has a 27-1 record in Spain since the start of 2022. Given his impressive record in his own country and on clay, along with his current form, he will be the overwhelming favorite to claim his third title in Barcelona.
Pick: Carlos Alcaraz to win in straight sets.