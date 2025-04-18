Barcelona Open 2025: Holger Rune vs Karen Khachanov preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (6) Holger Rune vs Karen Khachanov
Date: April 19, 2025
Tournament: Barcelona Open 2025
Round: Semi-final
Venue: Pista Rafa Nadal
Category: ATP 500
Surface: Clay
Prize Money: €2,889,200
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Holger Rune vs Karen Khachanov preview
Holger Rune and Karen Khachanov will lock horns in an exciting encounter at the 2025 Barcelona Open with a spot in the summit clash on the line.
Rune, the sixth seed at this year's tournament, has done well to turn his clay season around after a first-round exit at the Monte-Carlo Masters. He has scored big wins over clay mavericks Casper Ruud and Sebastian Baez to book his spot in the semi-final.
The Dane, who season's win-loss has improved to 14-9, will now be looking to make his second final of the year after Indian Wells.
Khachanov, meanwhile, has made his first semifinal of the year courtesy solid performances against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Jaume Munar and Cameron Norrie.
The Russian's win-loss coming into the tournament stood at 5-8 and the run here would have given him some much-needed confidence. He will look to keep the momentum going all the way into the final.
Holger Rune vs Karen Khachanov head-to-head
Rune and Khachanov have never crossed before so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.
Holger Rune vs Karen Khachanov odds
(Odds to be updated soon.)
Holger Rune vs Karen Khachanov prediction
While both Rune and Khachanov enjoy playing on quicker surfaces like hardcourts, they possess certain skills sets needed to make an impact even on clay too.
For Rune, his incredible footspeed and court coverage skills are a bonus on the surface. The former No. 4 is as comfortable when being made to chase after balls as he is when taking on an aggressive groundstroke.
Khachanov will need to be careful with managing his raw power, his biggest strength, as he is more prone to going off-kilter when things aren't going his way. He tends to overplay and give away too many free points in those situations.
The encounter will pit Khachanov's attack against Rune's defence. Looking at the court conditions and the duo's recent form, the latter should be winning the battle.
Prediction: Rune to win in three sets.