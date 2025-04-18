Barcelona Open 2025: Holger Rune vs Karen Khachanov preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (6) Holger Rune vs Karen Khachanov

Date: April 19, 2025

Tournament: Barcelona Open 2025

Round: Semi-final

Venue: Pista Rafa Nadal

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €2,889,200

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Holger Rune vs Karen Khachanov preview

Holger Rune and Karen Khachanov will lock horns in an exciting encounter at the 2025 Barcelona Open with a spot in the summit clash on the line.

Ad

Trending

Rune, the sixth seed at this year's tournament, has done well to turn his clay season around after a first-round exit at the Monte-Carlo Masters. He has scored big wins over clay mavericks Casper Ruud and Sebastian Baez to book his spot in the semi-final.

The Dane, who season's win-loss has improved to 14-9, will now be looking to make his second final of the year after Indian Wells.

Khachanov is playing in his first semifinal of the season. (Source: Getty)

Khachanov, meanwhile, has made his first semifinal of the year courtesy solid performances against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Jaume Munar and Cameron Norrie.

Ad

The Russian's win-loss coming into the tournament stood at 5-8 and the run here would have given him some much-needed confidence. He will look to keep the momentum going all the way into the final.

Holger Rune vs Karen Khachanov head-to-head

Rune and Khachanov have never crossed before so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Holger Rune vs Karen Khachanov odds

(Odds to be updated soon.)

Ad

Holger Rune vs Karen Khachanov prediction

Rune will be the favorite to win on paper. (Source: Getty)

While both Rune and Khachanov enjoy playing on quicker surfaces like hardcourts, they possess certain skills sets needed to make an impact even on clay too.

Ad

For Rune, his incredible footspeed and court coverage skills are a bonus on the surface. The former No. 4 is as comfortable when being made to chase after balls as he is when taking on an aggressive groundstroke.

Khachanov will need to be careful with managing his raw power, his biggest strength, as he is more prone to going off-kilter when things aren't going his way. He tends to overplay and give away too many free points in those situations.

Ad

The encounter will pit Khachanov's attack against Rune's defence. Looking at the court conditions and the duo's recent form, the latter should be winning the battle.

Prediction: Rune to win in three sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vedant Chandel Vedant is an experienced journalist at Sportskeeda, having been part of the team since 2016. Known for his insightful coverage of Tennis, Hockey, and Olympic sports at the company, he has also been contributing to the Hindustan Times for the past 3 years.



Holding a Master's degree in English, and a PG Diploma in Print Journalism, Vedant's academic background equips him well for his journalism endeavors. He has covered the Olympics qualifiers on the ground, taken exclusive interviews with multiple Indian Olympians, and clinched Sportskeeda's prestigious Writer Award for Best Olympics Commentator in 2021.



While Vedant remains neutral on the Tennis GOAT debate, he holds a deep admiration for Tsvetana Pironkova and Petra Kvitova for their unparallelled grasscourt skills and personalities, along with Juan Martin del Potro. As for tournaments, his heart is undeniably drawn to Wimbledon, and when asked why, he simply states, "There's something about the grass."



Beyond his passion for sports, he enjoys traveling and has a soft spot for good movies. Know More