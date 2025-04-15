Barcelona Open 2025: Holger Rune vs Sebastian Baez preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Holger Rune vs Sebastian Baez

Date: April 16, 2025

Tournament: Barcelona Open 2025

Round: Second round

Venue: Real Club de Tenis Barcelona, Spain

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €2,889,200

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Holger Rune vs Sebastian Baez preview

Rune plays a slice backhand in the Barcelona Open 2025- Day One - Source: Getty

World No. 13 Holger Rune will take on Sebastian Baez in the second round of the Barcelona Open.

Rune is one of the most promising players on tour. He's made a decent start to the season by amassing 12 wins from 21 matches, including a runner-up finish at Indian Wells. He also reached the fourth round of the Australian Open but lost to Jannik Sinner in four sets.

The Dane entered Barcelona after early exits in Miami and Monte-Carlo. He steadied the ship by cruising past Albert Ramos in the first round 7-5, 6-4. Rune is making his second appearance at the Barcelona Open this year.

Baez plays a running backhand in the Tiriac Open 2025 - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Sebastian Baez is one of the rising young stars on tour. He's made a remarkable start to the season by amassing a title-winning run at the Rio Open. He also secured runner-up finishes at the Chile Open and the Bucharest Open. Despite a valiant effort against Flavio Cobolli, the Italian outfoxed him in the Bucharest final.

The Argentine entered Barcelona after a first-round exit in Monte-Carlo. He instantly got back to winning ways by defeating Damir Dzumhur in the first round 6-1, 7-5. Baez is making his third appearance at the Barcelona Open this year.

Holger Rune vs Sebastian Baez head-to-head

The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 2-2. Baez won their most recent encounter at the 2024 Italian Open.

Holger Rune vs Sebastian Baez odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Holger Rune Sebastian Baez

Odds will be updated when available.

Holger Rune vs Sebastian Baez prediction

Apart from a brilliant runner-up finish at Indian Wells, Rune is yet to make a valuable contribution on the tour. The Dane has a remarkable skill set on clay and will be eager to find his best potential this week. He is through to the second round in Barcelona for the first time in his career.

Baez, on the other hand, successfully defended his title at the Rio Open. He constantly works on his weaknesses and is a high-effort player on court. The Argentine needs to be more aggressive against higher-ranked opponents and back his impressive all-around game.

Considering their results this year and skill-set on clay, an even contest will be on the cards in Barcelona. The player who begins well and isn't afraid to take risks will come out on top in the second round. Despite Rune's higher ranking than his opposite number, Baez's recent performances on clay should see him through to the quarterfinals.

Pick: Baez to win in three sets.

