Barcelona Open 2025: Karen Khachanov vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Karen Khachanov vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Date: April 18, 2025

Tournament: Barcelona Open 2025

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Real Club de Tenis Barcelona, Spain

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €2,889,200

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Karen Khachanov vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina preview

Karen Khachanov plays a forehand shot against Jaume Munarin in the Men's Singles second Round Match during day four of the Barcelona Open. Source: Getty

World No. 27 Karen Khachanov will face Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the quarterfinal of the Barcelona Open on Thursday, April 17. The winner of this match plays the winner of the Casper Ruud and Holger Rune.

Karen Khachanov has reached the quarterfinals for the first time in an ATP Tour event in 2025. He has a 7-8 win-loss record this season, and he has won two consecutive matches for the first time since the 2025 Australian Open.

The 28-year-old Russian came back from one set down to defeat Cameron Norrie 6-7(3), 6-4, 6-3 in the first round and then earned a 7-5, 6-4 win against Jaume Munar in the second round.

World No. 30 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina knocked out the fourth seed Andrey Rublev 7-5, 6-4 in the second round. The Spaniard defeated the three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka 6-1, 6-4 in the first round.

The 25-year-old is having a great season as his win against Rublev was his 20th win on the ATP Tour this season. Only Carlos Alcaraz and Alex de Minaur have won more matches than Fokina in 2025.

Karen Khachanov vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina head-to-head

Davidovich Fokina leads Khachanov 2-1 in their head-to-head record. The Spaniard won their first two meetings on the hard courts, whereas Khachanov won their last meeting on clay at the Monte-Carlo Masters 2023 in straight sets.

Karen Khachanov vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina odds

Player Moneyline Handicap bets Total Games Karen Khachanov TBD TBD TBD Alejandro Davidovich Fokina TBD TBD TBD

(Odds will be added when available)

Karen Khachanov vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina prediction

Karen Khachanov has a 9-6 win-loss record in Barcelona and has reached the quarterfinals of the event for the first time since 2017. He has not reached the semifinal at any clay court event since 2022.

Khachanov, who was ranked World No. 8 in 2019, has never reached the final of any ATP event on clay. His last semifinal was at the Belgrade Open three years back, when he lost to Novak Djokovic in three sets.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina started his season outside the Top 60, but is currently at 29th place in the live ATP rankings. He is very close to a career-high ranking (No. 21) if he wins the Barcelona Open.

Davidovich Fokina plays during the match against Andrey Rublev in the round of 16 (Day Four) of the Barcelona Open. Source: Getty

Fokina would be the favorite to win this match against Khachanov, as his current form is much better. He also reached the semifinal in Monte-Carlo last week, where he lost to Carlos Alcaraz, and would be hoping to reach his fourth semifinal this season.

Pick: Alejandro Davidovich Fokina to win in straight sets

About the author Talal Dar Tennis writer. Formerly worked for electronic media and social media as well. I started watching tennis after watching Andre Agassi vs Andrei Medvedev 1999 French Open final, so Agassi will always be my GOAT. I fell in love with tennis after watching Agassi in 1999 season and then became national junior champion in Pakistan in Under-11 and Under-13 categories. I also played college and university tennis before pursuing my career in Sports journalism. Know More