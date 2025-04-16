Barcelona Open 2025: Karen Khachanov vs Jaume Munar preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Karen Khachanov vs Jaume Munar

Date: April 17, 2025

Tournament: Barcelona Open 2025

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: Real Club de Tenis Barcelona, Spain

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €2,889,200

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Karen Khachanov vs Jaume Munar preview

Karen Khachanov plays a forehand shot against Cameron Norrie of Great Britain in the Men's Singles first-round match during day two of the Barcelona Open. Source: Getty

World No. 27 Karen Khachanov will face Spain's Jaume Munar in the second round of the 2025 Barcelona Open on Thursday, April 17. It will be their second meeting on the ATP Tour.

2017 Barcelona quarterfinalist, Khachanov, defeated Cameron Norrie 6-7(3), 6-4, 6-3 in the first round. The Russian player has a 6-8 win-loss record this season, and he has not reached any quarterfinals this season yet.

Khachanov started this season as World No. 19 but due to some unfortunate losses, his ranking is down to No. 27. Last week, he lost a close match against Daniil Medvedev, 5-7, 6-4, 4-6 in Monte-Carlo.

27-year-old Jaume Munar reached the second round after making a great comeback in the first round against Frances Tiafoe. He was 2-6, 0-3 down but managed to win 2-6, 7-5, 6-1.

World No. 57 Munar has a 10-7 win-loss record this season. His best results this season have come at the Hong Kong and Dallas Open, where he reached the semifinals.

Karen Khachanov vs Jaume Munar head-to-head

Karen Khachanov leads Jaume Munar 1-0 in their head-to-head record as he won their only meeting at the 2019 Madrid Open 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-3.

Karen Khachanov vs Jaume Munar odds

Player Moneyline Handicap bets Total Games Karen Khachanov TBD TBD TBD Jaume Munar TBD TBD TBD

(Odds will be added when available)

Karen Khachanov vs Jaume Munar prediction

Former World No. 8 Karen Khachanov is the favorite to win this match, as he is going to have the psychological advantage due to winning their previous meeting and his experience in Barcelona.

He has a 9-6 win-loss record in Barcelona. In his career, Khachanov has beaten experienced players like David Goffin, Juan Martin del Potro, and Daniil Medvedev on clay, who were in the top 10 when he played them.

Jaume Munar is making yet another main draw appearance in Barcelona, and he has never reached the quarterfinal of the event. He has never won an ATP Tour title in his career, and his best performance was reaching the final of the Andalucia Open in 2021.

The Spaniard has never reached the top 50 of the ATP Rankings in his career, but he has a chance to do it now, as he is currently at No. 53 in the live rankings, and a win against Khachanov could help him reach his career-high ranking.

It could be a close match, and Munar will need the crowd's support. However, Khachanov's experience could help him if it goes to the third set.

Pick: Karen Khachanov to win in three sets

