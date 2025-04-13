Barcelona Open 2025: Sebastian Korda vs Matteo Arnaldi preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Sebastian Korda vs Matteo Arnaldi

Date: April 14, 2025

Tournament: Barcelona Open 2025

Round: First round

Venue: Real Club de Tenis Barcelona, Spain

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €2,889,200

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Sebastian Korda vs Matteo Arnaldi preview

Korda in action at the Miami Open - Day 5 - Source: Getty

Sebastian Korda will take on Matteo Arnaldi in the first round of the Barcelona Open. Korda is one of the most talented players on tour. He's made a promising start to the season by garnering six wins from 12 matches, including a runner-up finish in the Adelaide International. He also reached the quarterfinals of the Miami Open but lost to Novak Djokovic in straight sets.

The American will enter Barcelona after a disappointing first-round exit in Monte Carlo. Despite a valiant effort against Jiri Lehecka, the Czech outfoxed him in one hour and 26 minutes, 6-3, 7-6(7). Korda is making his second appearance in Barcelona this year.

Arnaldi plays a volley in the Miami Open Presented by Itau 2025 - Source: Getty

Matteo Arnaldi, meanwhile, has yet to unleash his best potential on tour. He's made a decent start so far by amassing eight wins from 16 matches, including a semifinal run in the Delray Beach Open. He also reached the quarterfinals of the Dallas Open but lost to Jaume Munar in three sets.

Arnaldi will enter Barcelona after early exits in Miami and Monte-Carlo. Despite a spirited performance against Richard Gasquet, the Frenchman outfoxed him in the Monte-Carlo Masters first round 6-3, 4-6, 6-4. Arnaldi is making his third appearance in Barcelona this year.

Sebastian Korda vs Matteo Arnaldi head-to-head

The head-to-head between Korda and Arnaldi is locked at 0-0.

Sebastian Korda vs Matteo Arnaldi odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Sebastian Korda Matteo Arnaldi

Odds will be updated when available.

Sebastian Korda vs Matteo Arnaldi prediction

Korda stretches for a forehand in the Miami Open - Source: Getty

Sebastian Korda won his maiden ATP title on clay at the Emilia-Romagna Open in Parma. The American has struggled to make a significant impact on the surface since then and will be eager to find his range this year. He has a clean all-around game with great technical ability on the court.

Arnaldi, on the contrary, has been knocking on the door to make a valuable contribution. He reached the fourth round in Paris and the quarterfinals of the Barcelona Open last year and will be determined to go one step further this time around.

Both players have had a season filled with ups and downs so far. Considering their record this season, Korda will be a slight favorite to come out on top. However, Arnaldi's better results on clay should help the Italian navigate past this challenge and begin with a win.

Pick: Arnaldi to win in three sets.

