Basel 2022: Alex de Minaur vs Holger Rune preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Swiss Indoors

Fixture: (7) Alex de Minaur vs Holger Rune.

Tournament: Swiss Indoors Basel 2022.

Round: First round (Round of 32).

Venue: Basel, Switzerland.

Category: ATP 500.

Surface: Indoor hardcourt.

Prize money: €2,135,350.

Alex de Minaur vs Holger Rune preview

Alex de Minaur at the 2022 Atlanta Open.

Alex de Minaur and Holger Rune are set to clash in the first round of the 2022 Swiss Indoors.

De Minaur has enjoyed a decent level of success this season. He won his sixth career title at the Atlanta Open, defeating Jenson Brooksby in the final. He also reached the semifinals in Lyon, Barcelona, Eastbourne and, most recently, Stockholm.

The Australian reached the fourth round of the Grand Slams twice this year, at the Australian Open and Wimbledon. At the US Open, he lost in the third round but was knocked out of the French Open in the first round itself. His overall record for the year stands at 43-22.

This is the most number of matches de Minaur has won in a single season in his career so far. He seems to be on track to end the year ranked in the top 25, an improvement from last season, when he finished ranked No. 34.

Holger Rune at the 2022 US Open.

Rune is in the midst of his breakthrough season. He won his maiden ATP title at the BMW Open, defeating Alexander Zverev along the way as well. The following week, he made it to the semifinals of the Lyon Open. The teenager then reached his first Grand Slam quarterfinal at the French Open, defeating last year's finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas along the way.

The Dane then went through a rough patch following his run in Paris. He made it to the third round of the US Open, which seemed to have boosted his confidence. The youngster then reached his second final of the year at the Sofia Open, but lost to Marc-Andrea Huesler.

Rune competed at the Stockholm Open this past week. He reached his third final of the season and defeated Tsitsipas in straight sets to win his second title and first on hardcourts.

Alex de Minaur vs Holger Rune head-to-head

Rune leads de Minaur 1-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the 2022 Stockholm Open in three sets.

Alex de Minaur vs Holger Rune odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Alex de Minaur -145 +1.5 (-350) Over 22.5 (-110) Holger Rune +110 -1.5 (+240) Under 22.5 (-130)

Alex de Minaur vs Holger Rune prediction

Alex de Minaur at the 2022 Davis Cup.

The two are set to meet again just a few days after their semifinal clash in Stockholm. De Minaur led by a set before Rune flipped the script by staging a comeback win. The teenager went on to win the title as well.

Rune stepped up big time after dropping that opening set against the Australian last week. He's got a great attacking game and he's quite composed when it comes to his shotmaking despite his young age. His forehand and backhand are both quite steady and he's able to hit clean winners off both wings quite easily.

De Minaur's level wasn't that bad last week, he just got outplayed. He knows where he went wrong and now has an opportunity to make up for last week's loss. However, Rune will be feeling quite confident after claiming the title. The teenager has momentum firmly on his side now and he won't be eager to relinquish it so easily. Expect the youngster to continue his winning streak.

Pick: Holger Rune to win in three sets.

