Basel 2022: Carlos Alcaraz vs Botic van de Zandschulp preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Swiss Indoors

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs Botic van de Zandschulp.

Date: October 26, 2022.

Tournament: Swiss Indoors Basel 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 16).

Venue: Basel, Switzerland.

Category: ATP 500.

Surface: Indoor hardcourt.

Prize money: €2,135,350.

Match timing: Not before 7 pm local time, 5 pm GMT, 1 pm ET and 10:30 pm IST.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Botic van de Zandschulp preview

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2022 Davis Cup.

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz will face off against World No. 35 Botic van de Zandschulp in the second round of the 2022 Swiss Indoors on Wednesday.

Alcaraz was drawn against Jack Draper in the first round. He went down an early break to trail 3-1 in the opening set. He lost serve once again towards the end of the set as the Brit managed to claim the set with ease.

The Spaniard stepped up his game in the second set, breaking his opponent's serve twice to go 4-0 up. Draper was unable to make up the deficit after falling behind and the teenager managed to capture the set to take the match to a decider.

The World No. 1 snagged a break in the third set to lead 4-2, but Draper fought back and managed to level the score soon enough. Alcaraz secured another break of serve in the 11th game of the set to go 6-5 up. He served for the match after that, but wasted a couple of match points, following which he needed to save a couple of break points.

Alcaraz finally closed out the proceedings on his third match point to complete a 3-6, 6-2, 7-5 comeback victory.

Botic van de Zandschulp at the 2022 Davis Cup.

Botic van de Zandschulp was up against Adrian Mannarino in the first round. He went up an early break to lead 3-1 in the opening set. He kept his nose in front until the end of the set and after saving a couple of break points, he served out the set.

The Dutchman was the first to go up a break in the second set, but Mannarino fought back to erase the deficit and build up a 5-3 lead. The Frenchman lost serve while trying to close out the set himself, but broke his opponent's serve in the following game to grab the set.

Mannarino jumped to a 3-0 lead and looked like he was going to run away with the match. However, van de Zandschulp won six of the next seven games to win the contest 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Botic van de Zandschulp head-to-head

Alcaraz leads van de Zandschulp 1-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the 2021 Australian Open in straight sets.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Botic van de Zandschulp odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Carlos Alcaraz Botic van de Zandschulp

(Odds will be added once they're available)

Carlos Alcaraz vs Botic van de Zandschulp prediction

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2022 Miami Open.

Both players needed to dig deep to win their first-round matches. Alcaraz once again utilized every tool in his arsenal to come out on top against Draper. His drop shots displayed his delicate touch and sense of timing, while his volleys showcased his skills at the net.

The teenager finished the match with 38 winners and 34 unforced errors. For van de Zandschulp, his serve let him down a fair bit against Mannarino. He coughed up nine double faults while winning around 60% of his first serve points. He'll need to beef up those numbers or else he'll be constantly on the backfoot against the Spaniard.

Van de Zandschulp is capable of testing Alcaraz, but whatever he does, the teenager does it better. The World No. 1 should be able to ease past him and into the next round.

Pick: Carlos Alcaraz to win in straight sets.

