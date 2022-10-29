Basel 2022: Carlos Alcaraz vs Felix Auger-Aliassime preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Swiss Indoors

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs (3) Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Date: October 29, 2022.

Tournament: Swiss Indoors Basel 2022.

Round: Semifinal.

Venue: Basel, Switzerland.

Category: ATP 500.

Surface: Indoor hardcourt.

Prize money: €2,135,350.

Match timing: Not before 2:30 pm local time, 12:30 pm GMT, 8:30 am ET and 6 pm IST.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Felix Auger-Aliassime preview

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2022 Swiss Indoors.

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz will lock horns with third seed Felix Auger-Aliassime in the semifinals of the 2022 Swiss Indoors on Saturday.

Alcaraz needed three sets to defeat Jack Draper in the first round, but scored a straight-sets win over Botic van de Zandschulp to make the last eight. He was up against fellow Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta in the quarterfinals.

Alcaraz drew first blood as he secured a break of serve in the fourth game to go 3-1 up in the opening set. Carreno Busta had a couple of break points to get back on serve in the seventh game, but missed his chances. The older Spaniard then saved a couple of set points to make it 3-5.

Nevertheless, the teenager managed to clinch the set by serving it out in the next game. Alcaraz led 2-0 in the second set, but Carreno Busta managed to claw his way back into the match and level the score. The reigning US Open champion then snagged another break of serve towards the end of the set.

Alcaraz served out the match with ease after that to win 6-3, 6-4 and reach his ninth semifinal of the year.

Felix Auger-Aliassime at the 2022 Swiss Indoors.

After a tough three-set victory over Marc-Andrea Huesler, Auger-Aliassime scored a dominant 6-1, 6-0 win over Miomir Kecmanovic in the second round. He then faced Alexander Bublik in the quarterfinals.

Auger-Aliassime started the match by securing a break of serve, but was made to work for it. He snagged another break in the seventh game to extend his lead to 5-2 and soon won the set by serving it out.

Auger-Aliassime carried the momentum into the second set as he built up a 4-2 lead. With Bublik serving to stay in the match at 5-3, the Canadian youngster broke his opponent's serve one last time to win the contest 6-2, 6-3. This was his 11th consecutive victory and has made it to the semifinals of a tournament for the eighth time this season.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Felix Auger-Aliassime head-to-head

Auger-Aliassime leads Alcaraz 2-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the 2022 Davis Cup in three sets.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Felix Auger-Aliassime odds

Player Moneyline Carlos Alcaraz -150 Felix Auger-Aliassime +120

Odds are sourced from Caesars Sportsbook.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Felix Auger-Aliassime prediction

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2022 Davis Cup,

Auger-Aliassime is on a hot streak right now and has racked up 11 straight wins. In his last two matches in Basel, he didn't even face a single break point. Against Alcaraz, he faces his toughest match yet.

The Canadian does have a winning record against the teenager. Their most recent encounter took place during the Davis Cup group stage last month, with Auger-Aliassime handing the Spaniard his first loss since being crowned as World No. 1.

The indoor conditions suit Auger-Aliassime's game better, but Alcaraz is a fighter to the bitter end. He's capable of going toe-to-toe in baseline battles and isn't afraid to switch things up from time to time, mostly with a well-timed drop shot. This contest has the potential to be one of the best matches of the season.

Alcaraz has been the better player all year long, while Auger-Aliassime's campaign has garnered momentum of late. The Canadian is a more in-form player right now and will have the edge heading into this encounter.

Pick: Felix Auger-Aliassime to win in three sets.

