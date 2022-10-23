Basel 2022: Carlos Alcaraz vs Jack Draper preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Swiss Indoors

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs Jack Draper.

Tournament: Swiss Indoors Basel 2022.

Round: First round (Round of 32).

Venue: Basel, Switzerland.

Category: ATP 500.

Surface: Indoor hardcourt.

Prize money: €2,135,350.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jack Draper preview

Alcaraz at the 2022 Mutua Madrid Open.

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz will lock horns with Jack Draper in the first round of the 2022 Swiss Indoors.

Alcaraz has firmly cemented his place at the top of the men's game with his results this season. After a third-round exit from the Australian Open, he claimed his first title of the year at the Rio Open. Following a semifinal finish at the Indian Wells Masters, he won the Miami Open.

The teenager suffered an early defeat in Monte Carlo, but went on to win back-to-back titles in Barcelona and Madrid. At the French Open and Wimbledon, he reached the quarterfinals and the fourth round respectively. The Spaniard recorded consecutive runner-up finishes in Hamburg and Umag after that.

In the lead-up to the season's final Major, Alcaraz's best result was a quarterfinal appearance at the Western & Southern Open. He then won his maiden Grand Slam title at the US Open and also became the World No. 1. Competing in the Davis Cup later on, he lost to Felix Auger-Aliassime but defeated Soonwoo Kwon. This was followed by a first-round exit from the Astana Open.

Jack Draper at the 2022 US Open.

British youngster Jack Draper is in the midst of his own breakthrough season. He started the year by winning four titles on the Challenger circuit. He made it to the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time at the US Open.

Draper reached his maiden Masters 1000 quarterfinals at the Canadian Open, defeating players like Stefanos Tsitsipas and Gael Monfils along the way. He also made it to the semifinals of the Eastbourne International and has peaked at No. 46 in the rankings so far.

Following his US Open run, Draper took a brief injury hiatus. Upon his return to the tour at the European Open last week, he made it to the second round, but lost to Hubert Hurkacz.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jack Draper head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jack Draper odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Carlos Alcaraz -250 +1.5 (-650) Over 22.5 (-110) Jack Draper +185 -1.5 (+375) Under 22.5 (-125)

All odds are sourced from BetMGM.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jack Draper prediction

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2022 Barcelona Open.

Draper competed quite well upon his return to the tour in Antwerp last week. He scored a convincing win over Jenson Brooksby and gave Hurkacz a tough fight before going down. Alcaraz put up a disappointing showing in Astana and will be eager to get back to his winning ways once again.

The teenager's game is slightly more well-rounded than Draper's at this point. He's got great court coverage and his ability to play while on the defensive is incredible. Alcaraz also has a great feel for drop shots, though he does rely on them too often to his detriment at times.

Draper is a skilled shotmaker and could certainly make things difficult for the young Spaniard. However, Alcaraz should be able to deal with the challenges presented by the Brit to advance further.

Pick: Carlos Alcaraz to win in straight sets.

Poll : 0 votes