Basel 2022: Carlos Alcaraz vs Pablo Carreno Busta preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Swiss Indoors

Fixture: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs (5) Pablo Carreno Busta.

Date: October 28, 2022.

Tournament: Swiss Indoors Basel 2022.

Round: Quarterfinal.

Venue: Basel, Switzerland.

Category: ATP 500.

Surface: Indoor hardcourt.

Prize money: €2,135,350.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Pablo Carreno Busta preview

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2022 Davis Cup.

Carlos Alcaraz and Pablo Carreno Busta set up an all-Spanish quarterfinal showdown at the 2022 Swiss Indoors on Friday.

Following a three-set victory over Jack Draper, Alcaraz was up against Botic van de Zandschulp in the second round. The teenager held a break point early on in the first set but failed to convert. He got another shot in the seventh game and didn't fumble this time to go 4-3 up. The young Spaniard clinched the set soon after that.

Van de Zandschulp started the second set on a positive note as he led 2-0. Alcaraz then ramped up the intensity as he reeled off six straight games to win the match 6-4, 6-2. He has now reached his 11th quarterfinal of the season with an 8-2 record at this stage so far.

Pablo Carreno Busta at the 2022 Gijon Open.

Pablo Carreno Busta scored an easy 6-2, 6-1 win over Sebastian Baez to set up a second-round clash with Dominic Stricker. The first set looked like it was headed for a tie-break as both players remained steady on serve. However, the Spaniard managed to break his opponent's serve in the 12th game to claim the set.

Stricker started strong in the second set as he led 3-1, but Carreno Busta managed to get back on serve down the line. The set eventually went into a tie-break, with the Swiss managing to edge out his opponent in it to take the set.

Carreno Busta saved three break points at the start of the third set to avoid going down an early break. It was a missed opportunity for Stricker as the Spaniard managed to secure a service break himself to go 3-2 up. The fifth seed held on to the lead and won the match 7-5, 6-7 (3), 6-4. He has now reached the last eight of a tournament for the seventh time this season.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Pablo Carreno Busta head-to-head

Alcaraz leads Carreno Busta 1-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the 2022 Barcelona Open in straight sets.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Pablo Carreno Busta odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Sets Carlos Alcaraz -400 +1.5 (-1200) 2 sets (-250) Pablo Carreno Busta +290 -1.5 (+550) 3 sets (+175)

Carlos Alcaraz vs Pablo Carreno Busta prediction

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2022 Mutua Madrid Open.

Alcaraz's court coverage in the previous round was quite impressive. Van de Zandschulp hit multiple shots that would've been winners against anyone else, but the teenager kept getting them back in play. Be it a drop shot or covering the breadth of the court, he was there in an instant.

Alcaraz suffered a minor setback in the second set when he dropped serve, but responded strongly by bagging six consecutive games to win the match. He finished with 20 winners and nine unforced errors.

Carreno Busta, on the other hand, was thoroughly tested by Stricker in the second round. It was a hard-fought victory for him, during which he hit 33 winners and committed 14 unforced errors. It marked the first time he has won back-to-back matches since the US Open.

Alcaraz's consistency and form the entire year have been miles above Carreno Busta's. The young Spaniard might face some hiccups, but should be able to get past his opponent in the end.

Pick: Carlos Alcaraz to win in straight sets.

