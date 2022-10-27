Basel 2022: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Alexander Bublik preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Swiss Indoors

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Alexander Bublik.

Date: October 28, 2022.

Tournament: Swiss Indoors Basel 2022.

Round: Quarterfinal.

Venue: Basel, Switzerland.

Category: ATP 500.

Surface: Indoor hardcourt.

Prize money: €2,135,350.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Alexander Bublik preview

Felix Auger-Aliassime at the 2022 Laver Cup.

Third seed Felix Auger-Aliassime will lock horns with World No. 38 Alexander Bublik in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Swiss Indoors on Friday.

After a three-set victory over Marc-Andrea Huesler, Auger-Aliassime took on Miomir Kecmanovic in the second round. Each player held serve once to start the match, after which the Canadian bagged five games in a row to take the opening set.

The second set was even more one-sided as Auger-Aliassime continued his momentum. He dished out a bagel to win the match 6-1, 6-0 in less than an hour. It was his 10th consecutive victory as well as his milestone 50th win of the season. The 22-year old has reached the quarterfinals of a tournament for the 15th time this year.

Alexander Bublik at the 2022 Davis Cup.

A win over Aslan Karatsev sent Alexander Bublik into the second round, where Albert Ramos-Vinolas awaited him. The Kazakh held a couple of break points in the sixth game of the opening set, but let the opportunity slip from his grasp.

Bublik was persistent and kept piling on the pressure on his opponent. He managed to snag a break of serve in the eighth game, following which he served out the set. Ramos-Vinolas had a chance to secure a lead in the second set, but failed to make the most of the break points he had.

Bublik secured a break of serve in the fifth game to go 3-2 up and extended his lead with a service hold to make it 4-2. With Ramos-Vinolas serving to stay in the match at 5-3, the Kazakh broke his opponent's serve for the final time to win 6-3, 6-3. He has now made it to his sixth quarterfinal of the season.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Alexander Bublik head-to-head

The two have faced off twice before, with the head-to-head tied at 1-1. Bublik won their previous encounter at the 2020 Hamburg Open in straight sets.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Alexander Bublik odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Sets Felix Auger-Aliassime -350 +1.5 (-900) 2 sets (-225) Alexander Bublik +240 -1.5 (+450) 3 sets (+155)

All odds are sourced from BetMGM.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Alexander Bublik prediction

Felix Auger-Aliassime at the 2022 Indian Wells Masters.

Following his second-round win over Kecmanovic, Auger-Aliassime stated that he played the match of his life. It was indeed a commanding display of tennis by the Canadian. He didn't miss a beat and remained in control of the match from start to finish. He struck 21 winners while committing just six unforced errors. His serving stats were mighty impressive as well.

Bublik played a pretty decent match to defeat Ramos-Vinolas in the previous round, making it through without dropping his serve. The Kazakh can certainly match Auger-Aliassime in the serving department and at times, even perform better than him. But considering the Canadian's form, that seems unlikely at the moment.

Bublik is a temperamental player and his gameplay is marked with bouts of inconsistency. That certainly won't do him any favors when he faces an in-form Auger-Aliassime next. The young Canadian seems to be in the zone at the moment and it seems highly unlikely that Bublik will be the one to end his winning streak.

Pick: Felix Auger-Aliassime to win in straight sets.

