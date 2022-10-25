Basel 2022: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Marc-Andrea Huesler preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Swiss Indoors

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Marc-Andrea Huesler.

Date: October 26, 2022.

Tournament: Swiss Indoors Basel 2022.

Round: First round (Round of 32).

Venue: Basel, Switzerland.

Category: ATP 500.

Surface: Indoor hardcourt.

Prize money: €2,135,350.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Marc-Andrea Huesler preview

Auger-Aliassime at the 2022 Laver Cup.

Third seed Felix Auger-Aliassime will take on World No. 62 Marc-Andrea Huesler in the first round of the 2022 Swiss Indoors on Wednesday.

Auger-Aliassime has enjoyed considerable success this season. He won the ATP Cup representing Canada at the start of the year and reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open. He then claimed his maiden career title at the Rotterdam Open and was the runner-up in Marseille the following week.

Auger-Aliassime had some consistent results in the lead-up to the French Open, where he made it to the fourth round. Despite a good start to his grass swing, he lost in the first round of Wimbledon. Similarly, after some good results leading up to the US Open, he crashed out of the season's final Major in the second round.

Since his loss in New York, Auger-Aliassime has won titles in Firenze and Antwerp and has arrived in Basel on an eight-match winning streak.

Marc-Andrea Huesler at the 2022 US Open.

Marc-Andrea Huesler is in the midst of a breakthrough season. He spent the first half of the year competing on the Challenger circuit, following which he switched over to the ATP tour. He reached the semifinals of the Winston-Salem Open, losing to Laslo Djere in two tight sets. At the US Open, he lost in the first round.

Following an opening-round exit from the San Diego Open, Huesler competed in the Sofia Open. He went on to win his first ATP title there by defeating Holger Rune in the final. Since then, he has lost in the first round of the Astana Open and the European Open.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Marc-Andrea Huesler head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Marc-Andrea Huesler odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Felix Auger-Aliassime -450 +1.5 (-1400) Over 22.5 (+100) Marc-Andrea Huesler +310 -1.5 (+575) Under 22.5 (-145)

(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Marc-Andrea Huesler prediction

Felix Auger-Aliassime at the 2022 Davis Cup.

The two enter this contest in contrasting form. Auger-Aliassime will be high on confidence after winning consecutive titles, while Huesler made back-to-back first-round exits recently. The Swiss will be eager to put up a better showing in front of his home crowd.

Auger-Aliassime has served exceptionally well over the last couple of weeks. He was already a good server before, but seems to have fine-tuned his serve for even better results. The Canadian is timing his groundstrokes pretty well and even when things haven't gone his way at times, he has managed to rise to the occasion by stepping up his game.

Huesler will need to raise his level considerably in order to challenge the Canadian. He utilizies his lefty serve quite well and his backhand is quite consistent too. But considering Auger-Aliassime's form at the moment, it's difficult to see him losing this early.

Pick: Felix Auger-Aliassime to win in straight sets.

