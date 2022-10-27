Basel 2022: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Miomir Kecmanovic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Swiss Indoors

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Miomir Kecmanovic.

Date: October 27, 2022.

Tournament: Swiss Indoors Basel 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 16).

Venue: Basel, Switzerland.

Category: ATP 500.

Surface: Indoor hardcourt.

Prize money: €2,135,350.

Match timing: Approx. 4:30 pm local time, 2:30 pm GMT, 10:30 pm ET and 8 pm IST.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Miomir Kecmanovic preview

Felix Auger-Aliassime at the 2022 Italian Open.

Third seed Felix Auger-Aliassime will take on World No. 28 Miomir Kecmanovic in the second round of the 2022 Swiss Indoors on Thursday.

Auger-Aliassime was drawn against Marc-Andrea Huesler in the first round. He held a set point twice on his opponent's serve at 5-4 and 6-5 in the opening set but failed to close it out. It proved to be costly as the Swiss came out on top in the ensuing tie-break to clinch the set.

The Canadian started the second set by securing an early break to lead 2-0. He held a set point on Huesler's serve at 5-4 but failed to wrap up the set. Nevertheless, he was able to serve out the set himself in the following game to level the proceedings.

Both players remained strong on serve for the better part of the deciding set. Auger-Aliassime raised his level towards the end as he bagged the last three games of the match to win 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-4. It was also his ninth consecutive victory.

Miomir Kecmanovic at the 2022 Davis Cup.

Miomir Kecmanovic was up against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the first round. The duo traded service breaks midway through the opening set, but remained steady on serve otherwise. The Spaniard then captured the set by gaining the upper hand in the tie-break later on.

Kecmanovic faced a break point at the start of the second set but was able to fend it off. The Serb then broke his opponent's serve twice as he went on a four-game run to take the set.

The final set was even more one-sided, with Kecmanovic nabbing it for the loss of just one game to complete a 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-1 comeback victory.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Miomir Kecmanovic head-to-head

Kecmanovic leads Auger-Aliassime 2-1 in the head-to-head. The Canadian won their most recent encounter at the 2022 Davis Cup in straight sets.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Miomir Kecmanovic odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Felix Auger-Aliassime -250 +1.5 (-650) Over 22.5 (-105) Miomir Kecmanovic +190 -1.5 (+375) Under 22.5 (-135)

All odds are sourced from BetMGM.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Miomir Kecmanovic prediction

Felix Auger-Aliassime at the 2022 Laver Cup.

Despite playing a three-set match in the first round, Auger-Aliassime didn't face a single break point. He was aided by exceptionally strong serving, hitting 17 aces and winning 89% of his first serve points. His ground game was on point as he struck 40 winners while committing just nine unforced errors.

Kecmanovic lost a close first set against Davidovich Fokina in the previous round but stepped up his game for the rest of the match. His stats didn't match up to the Canadian's, but he did well overall. While he has a winning record against Auger-Aliassime as well, he lost their previous encounter quite easily.

The Serb failed to break his opponent's serve back then. Given how well Auger-Aliassime served in the first round here, Kecmanovic might find it difficult to make any inroads on his serve yet again. The Canadian has been on a roll recently, winning consecutive titles in Firenze and Antwerp. It doesn't look like his momentum is coming to a halt any time soon.

Pick: Felix Auger-Aliassime to win in straight sets.

