Basel 2022 final: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Holger Rune preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Swiss Indoors

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Holger Rune.

Date: October 30, 2022.

Tournament: Swiss Indoors Basel 2022.

Round: Final.

Venue: Basel, Switzerland.

Category: ATP 500.

Surface: Indoor hardcourt.

Prize money: €2,135,350.

Match timing: Not before 3 pm local time, 2 pm GMT, 10 am ET and 7:30 pm IST.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Holger Rune preview

Felix Auger-Aliassime at the 2022 Swiss Indoors.

World No. 9 Felix Auger-Aliassime and teen star Holger Rune are set for a showdown in the final of the 2022 Swiss Indoors on Sunday.

Auger-Aliassime kicked off his campaign in Basel with a three-set win over Marc-Andrea Huesler. He then defeated Miomir Kecmanovic and Alexander Bublik in straight sets to set up a semifinal battle against World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz.

The Canadian held a couple of break points early on in the first set, but failed to make the most of them. Auger-Aliassime then got the decisive break in the ninth game of the set to go 5-3 up, following which he served out the set to put himself in the lead.

Auger-Aliassime carried the momentum into the second set as he jumped to a 3-1 lead. Alcaraz was unable to keep up with his opponent, but put up a fight towards the end. The teenager saved three break points in the seventh game before holding on the fourth break point as the Canadian extended his lead to 5-2.

Auger-Aliassime faced a minor hiccup while trying to close out the proceedings. He wasted his first match point after which he needed to save a break point. The 22-year old finally ended his opponent's resistance to win the match 6-3, 6-2.

Holger Rune at the 2022 Swiss Indoors.

Holger Rune defeated Alex de Minaur, Ugo Humbert and Arthur Rinderknech in straight sets to reach the semifinals. Roberto Bautista Agut stood between him and a spot in the title round.

Neither player managed to secure a break of serve in the first set, which then went into a tie-break, with Rune coming out on top to win it. The duo had a few break point chances in the second set, but managed to fend them off to stay strong on serve as the match headed into another tie-break.

Bautista Agut took a 6-2 lead in the tie-break and had four set points, but Rune won the next six points in a row to defeat the Spaniard 7-6 (1), 7-6 (6).

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Holger Rune head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Holger Rune odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Felix Auger-Aliassime -275 +1.5 (-700) Over 22.5 (-135) Holger Rune +210 -1.5 (+400) Under 22.5 (-105)

All odds are sourced from BetMGM.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Holger Rune prediction

Felix Auger-Aliassiem at the 2022 Swiss Indoors.

Two of the most in-form players on the tour are set to clash as both are contesting their third final of the month. Auger-Aliassime has racked up 12 consecutive victories, while Rune's unbeaten run is at nine matches at the moment. For one, the winning streak is about to come to an end.

Auger-Aliassime easily brushed aside Alcaraz in the semifinals. The Canadian's serve was impeccable and his opponent couldn't get a proper read on his groundstrokes either. Rune almost got taken to three sets by Bautista Agut in the previous round, but managed to regroup in time to wrap up the match in two sets.

The Danish youngster can match Auger-Aliassime from the back of the court in baseline duels and is playing with an aggressive mindset these days. It's a tough match-up to call, but considering their recent form, it's going to be a cracker of a final. The two evenly matched in most aspects of their game, but the Canadian is a more experienced player here, which could turn the tide in his favor in the end.

Pick: Felix Auger-Aliassime to win in three sets.

Poll : 0 votes