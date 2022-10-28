Basel 2022: Holger Rune vs Arthur Rinderknech preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Swiss Indoors

Match Details

Fixture: Holger Rune vs (Q) Arthur Rinderknech.

Date: October 28, 2022.

Tournament: Swiss Indoors Basel 2022.

Round: Quarterfinal.

Venue: Basel, Switzerland.

Category: ATP 500.

Surface: Indoor hardcourt.

Prize money: €2,135,350.

Match timing: Approx. 8:30 pm local time, 6:30 pm GMT, 2:30 pm ET and 12 am IST.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime.

Holger Rune vs Arthur Rinderknech preview

Holger Rune at the 2022 US Open.

World No. 25 Holger Rune will square off against qualifier Arthur Rinderknech in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Swiss Indoors on Friday.

Rune arrived in Basel on the heels of a title-winning run at the Stockholm Open. He defeated Alex de Minaur in the first round here and took on Ugo Humbert in the second round.

Both players started off strong in the opening set, but Humbert was the first to stumble as he was broken in the ninth game. Rune served out the set with ease to take a one-set lead.

Rune snagged an early break at the start of the second set to lead 2-0. After a hold of serve by his opponent, he won another three games in a row to extend his lead to 5-1. The teenager wrapped up the proceedings soon after to win 6-4, 6-2 and reach his seventh quarterfinal of the season.

Arthur Rinderknech at the 2022 Gijon Open.

Arthur Rinderknech scored wins over Jason Kubler and Constant Lestienne to make the main draw cut in Basel. He was drawn against 2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic in the first round and defeated him in three sets to advance further. The Frenchman was up against Alex Molcan in the second round.

The two were initially steady on serve in the first set, but Rinderknech raised his level as he won four games in a row to grab the set. He was the first to go up a break in the second set, but Molcan got back on serve to make it 2-2.

Rinderknech secured another break of serve in the seventh game to go 4-3 up. After another couple of games, he served out the match to complete a 6-2, 6-4 victory. He has now advanced to his sixth quarterfinal of the year.

Holger Rune vs Arthur Rinderknech head-to-head

They have faced off twice before, with the head-to-head being tied at 1-1. Rune won their previous encounter at the 2022 Lyon Open in two close sets.

Holger Rune vs Arthur Rinderknech odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Holger Rune -275 +1.5 (-750) Over 22.5 (-135) Arthur Rinderknech +210 -1.5 (+425) Under 22.5 (-105)

(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Holger Rune vs Arthur Rinderknech prediction

Holger Rune at the 2022 Western & Southern Open.

Rune continued his good run of form to defeat Humbert and score his seventh consecutive victory. The teenager was aggressive from the baseline and was equally strong on serve. He finished the match with 20 winners against eight unforced errors.

Rinderknech put up a strong performance as well to oust Molcan. He fired nine aces while striking 30 winners and committing 13 unforced errors. The Frenchman has been quite consistent recently, with this being his fourth straight quarterfinal. He also saved a couple of match points during his first-round win over Cilic.

The two players have somewhat similar strengths, but Rune seems to be in the midst of a purple patch. He has been striking the ball well and has answers to every challenge thrown at him by his opponents. Expect the teenager to continue his winning ways against Rinderknech as well.

Pick: Holger Rune to win in straight sets.

