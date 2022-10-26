Basel 2022: Holger Rune vs Ugo Humbert preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Swiss Indoors

Match Details

Fixture: Holger Rune vs (Q) Ugo Humbert.

Date: October 27, 2022.

Tournament: Swiss Indoors Basel 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 16).

Venue: Basel, Switzerland.

Category: ATP 500.

Surface: Indoor hardcourt.

Prize money: €2,135,350.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime.

Holger Rune vs Ugo Humbert preview

Holger Rune at the 2022 US Open.

World No. 25 Holger Rune will lock horns with qualifier Ugo Humbert in the second round of the 2022 Swiss Indoors on Thursday.

Rune was up against Alex de Minaur in the first round, who he defeated en route to winning the Stockholm Open title last week. The teenager was off to a hot start as he broke his opponent's serve twice to lead 4-0 in the opening set. The Australian was unable to make up for lost ground as the young Dane clinched the set soon enough.

Both players were evenly matched for the better part of the second set. Rune snagged the decisive break in the 11th game of the set to go 6-5 up. He closed out the proceedings in the following game to win the match 6-2, 7-5. It was also his sixth win in a row.

Ugo Humbert at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.

Ugo Humbert scored wins over Bernabe Zapata Miralles and Aslan Karatsev to make the cut for the main draw in Basel. He faced World No. 50 Jenson Brooksby in the first round.

Humbert raced to a 5-0 lead in no time in the first set and soon nabbed the set by serving it out with ease. Brooksby held a couple of break points in the fourth game of the second set, but failed to make the most of his chances. It proved to be costly as the Frenchman broke his serve in the next game to lead 3-2.

Humbert managed to hold on to the lead until the very end and served out the match without any fuss to win 6-1, 6-4.

Holger Rune vs Ugo Humbert head-to-head

Rune leads Humbert 1-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the 2022 Indian Wells Masters in straight sets.

Holger Rune vs Ugo Humbert odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Sets Holger Rune -175 +1.5 (-450) 2 sets (-185) Ugo Humbert +135 -1.5 (+290) 3 sets (+130)

(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Holger Rune vs Ugo Humbert prediction

Holger Rune at the 2022 Hamburg European Open.

Rune played a great match to oust de Minaur in the first round. While their encounter last week went into three sets, this time the teenager was in the zone from the very first point as he wrapped up the contest in straight sets. He hit 26 winners and half as many errors, while putting up some impressive serving stats as well.

This has been a tough season for Humbert as he fell out of the top 100 of the rankings. He's making his way back up now and has notched up three straight wins in Basel, including qualifying matches. He made light work of Brooksby in the previous round, smashing 33 winners while committing 12 unforced errors.

Neither player dropped serve during their respective first-round victories. Humbert utilized his lefty serve to great effect and it's something that Rune will need to keep an eye out for.

However, the teenager has been playing with great finesse and confidence recently. He has hardly made any grave mistakes and when on the backfoot, has managed to turn things around pretty quickly. Given his form, expect Rune to continue his winning streak to advance further.

Pick: Holger Rune to win in straight sets.

