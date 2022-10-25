Basel 2022: Lorenzo Musetti vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Swiss Indoors

Match Details

Fixture: (8) Lorenzo Musetti vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

Date: October 26, 2022.

Tournament: Swiss Indoors Basel 2022.

Round: First round (Round of 32).

Venue: Basel, Switzerland.

Category: ATP 500.

Surface: Indoor hardcourt.

Prize money: €2,135,350.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime.

Lorenzo Musetti vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas preview

Lorenzo Musetti at the 2022 Hamburg European Open.

Eighth seed Lorenzo Musetti will square off against World No. 40 Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the first round of the 2022 Swiss Indoors on Wednesday.

Musetti's season has garnered some steam over the last few months after an inconsistent start. In the first half of the year, quarterfinal appearances in Pune, Rotterdam and Marrekech were his best results, along with a third-round showing at the Monte-Carlo Masters. The Italian underperformed at the Majors, making first-round exits from the Australian Open, the French Open and Wimbledon.

Musetti then clinched his maiden ATP title at the Hamburg European Open by defeating the in-form Carlos Alcaraz in the final. After a couple of early exits, he made it to the third round of the US Open. Ever since, he has been quite consistent.

Musetti reached the semifinals in Sofia and Firenze, losing to eventual champions Marc-Andrea Huesler and Felix Auger-Aliassime respectively. He then captured his second title of the season at last week's Tennis Napoli Cup, defeating compatriot Matteo Berrettini in the final.

Albert Ramos-Vinolas at the 2022 Davis Cup.

Albert Ramos-Vinolas has had a rather decent season so far. He clinched his fourth career title at the Cordoba Open at the start of the year. He has also reached the semifinals on four other occasions, at the ATP 250 tournaments in Santiago, Estoril, Gstaad and Kitzbuhel.

Ramos-Vinolas also made it to the third round of the Monte-Carlo Masters and the Canadian Open. In the former, he scored his only top-10 win of the year by defeating Cameron Norrie. The Spaniard also held a match point against Carlos Alcaraz during their second-round encounter at the French Open, but lost to the teenager in five sets.

Ramos-Vinolas has been going through a rough patch of late, losing in the first round of his previous three tournaments in Astana, Gijon and Napoli.

Lorenzo Musetti vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas head-to-head

The two have split their previous couple of meetings evenly to tie the head-to-head at 1-1. Musetti won their last encounter at the 2022 Morocco Open in straight sets.

Lorenzo Musetti vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Lorenzo Musetti -450 +1.5 (-1200) Over 21.5 (-110) Albert Ramos-Vinolas +310 -1.5 (+550) Under 21.5 (-125)

(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Lorenzo Musetti vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas prediction

Lorenzo Musetti at the 2022 US Open.

Musetti is fresh off a second career title, while Ramos-Vinolas has racked up three straight losses. The Italian played some fantastic tennis to lift the trophy in Napoli. His forehand has improved considerably and he utilizes the shot in a much more aggressive manner than before, which has made his game more potent.

Musetti's one-handed backhand is also a force to be reckoned with. Ramos-Vinolas's good results have mostly been on clay and outside of the surface, he hasn't done much. The Spaniard did score his only win over the youngster on hardcourts though.

Musetti will be keen to ride this wave of momentum to rise further up the rankings. Against an out-of-form Ramos-Vinolas, he has a good shot at scoring an easy win. Expect the Italian youngster to make a winning start to his campaign in Basel.

Pick: Lorenzo Musetti to win in straight sets.

Poll : 0 votes