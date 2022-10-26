Basel 2022: Roberto Bautista Agut vs Andy Murray preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Swiss Indoors

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Roberto Bautista Agut vs Andy Murray.

Date: October 27, 2022.

Tournament: Swiss Indoors Basel 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 16).

Venue: Basel, Switzerland.

Category: ATP 500.

Surface: Indoor hardcourt.

Prize money: €2,135,350.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime.

Roberto Bautista Agut vs Andy Murray preview

Roberto Bautista Agut at the 2022 Gijon Open.

World No. 22 Roberto Bautista Agut will face off against three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray in the second round of the Swiss Indoors on Thursday.

Bautista Agut was up against Laslo Djere in the first round. He went down an early break to trail 2-1 in the opening set, but leveled the score immediately to get back on serve. The two remained steady on serve until the end, when the Spaniard broke his opponent's serve in the 10th game to clinch the set.

The second set was quite one-sided, with Bautista Agut reeling off five games in a row to win the contest 6-4, 6-1 and snap a three-match losing streak in the process.

Andy Murray at the 2022 Gijon Open.

Andy Murray was initially set to face Sebastian Korda in the first round, but the American withdrew from the tournament citing an injury. He was drawn against Roman Safiullin instead. The Russian went up a break to lead 3-1 in the opening set, but the former World No. 1 managed to tie the score in the next game.

The duo defended their serve quite well after that, leading to a tie-break, which was won by Safiullin. Murray was in trouble early on in the second set as he needed to save five break points in the third game, but managed to hold serve. The Brit then secured a break of serve in the sixth game to go 4-2 up. The lead was more than enough for him to claim the set and force a decider.

Safiullin jumped to a 4-1 lead in the final set and was on the cusp of victory, but Murray had other plans. The three-time Major champion bagged the next five games to win the match 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-4.

Roberto Bautista Agut vs Andy Murray head-to-head

The two have faced off five times before, with Murray leading Bautista Agut 3-2 in the head-to-head. The Spaniard won their previous encounter at the 2022 Qatar Open in straight sets.

Roberto Bautista Agut vs Andy Murray odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Roberto Bautista Agut -160 +1.5 (-400) Over 22.5 (+100) Andy Murray +125 -1.5 (+260) Under 22.5 (-140)

(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Roberto Bautista Agut vs Andy Murray prediction

Andy Murray and Roberto Bautista Agut at the 2019 Australian Open.

It was smooth sailing for Bautista Agut in the first round as he eased past Djere. Murray, on the other hand, had to pull off an escape act against Safiullin. The Brit looked down and out in the final set, but managed to stage an incredible comeback to win the match.

Murray was in full flight towards the end, hitting winners off both wings with ease. He finished the match with 30 winners and 19 unforced errors. Bautista Agut scored a dominant win over the former World No. 1 when they met in Qatar at the start of the season. The Spaniard lost just one game during his straight-sets win.

The main reason for Bautista Agut's success back then was his return of serve, as Murray managed to win just 33% of the points on his first serve. The Spaniard hasn't been in great form recently, but is always a threat. This seems like a good chance for Murray to avenge his earlier loss and make a deep run here.

Murray is often worn out after a lengthy battle, but if he is feeling fine physically, he's got a good shot at winning. Otherwise, Bautista Agut has the edge here.

Pick: Andy Murray to win in three sets.

Poll : 0 votes