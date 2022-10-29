Basel 2022: Roberto Bautista Agut vs Holger Rune preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Swiss Indoors

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Roberto Bautista Agut vs Holger Rune.

Date: October 29, 2022.

Tournament: Swiss Indoors Basel 2022.

Round: Semifinal.

Venue: Basel, Switzerland.

Category: ATP 500.

Surface: Indoor hardcourt.

Prize money: €2,135,350.

Match timing: Not before 4 pm local time, 2 pm GMT, 10 am ET and 7:30 pm IST.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime.

Roberto Bautista Agut vs Holger Rune preview

Roberto Bautista Agut at the 2022 Swiss Indoors.

Sixth seed Roberto Bautista Agut will square off against World No. 25 Holger Rune in the semifinals of the 2022 Swiss Indoors on Saturday.

After knocking out Laslo Djere and Andy Murray in straight sets, Bautista Agut reached the last eight here. He was up against three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka.

The Spaniard needed five break points but finally managed to secure a break of serve in the very first game of the match and held serve to make it 2-0. Bautista Agut had another four break point chances to extend his lead but missed all of them. Wawrinka then managed to break his opponent's serve to level the score.

The two remained steady on serve for a few games after that. Bautista Agut swung into action towards the end as he bagged the last three games in a row to take the first set. Both players had a few break point chances in the second set but were unable to capitalize on any of them.

The set eventually went into a tie-break, with Bautista Agut coming out on top to win the match 7-5, 7-6(5). He has reached his fifth semifinal of the season and remains undefeated at this stage of the tournament so far.

Holger Rune at the 2022 Swiss Indoors.

Rune scored wins over Alex de Minaur and Ugo Humbert to make it to the quarterfinals, where Arthur Rinderknech awaited him. The teenager held the solitary break point in the first set, but let the opportunity slip through his fingers. He stepped up his game in the ensuing tie-break, winning all seven points to take the set.

Rune played even better in the second set and was rewarded with a break of serve as he raced to a 4-1 lead. Rinderknech then served to stay in the match at 5-2, but the Dane broke his serve to win the encounter 7-6(0), 6-2. This will be his fifth appearance at the semifinal stage this year.

Roberto Bautista Agut vs Holger Rune head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Roberto Bautista Agut vs Holger Rune odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Roberto Bautista Agut +135 -1.5 (+280) Over 22.5 (-115) Holger Rune -175 +1.5 (-450) Under 22.5 (-120)

(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Roberto Bautista Agut vs Holger Rune prediction

Roberto Bautista Agut at the 2022 Swiss Indoors.

Both have made it to the semifinals without losing a set so far. Bautista Agut played well to defeat Wawrinka in the quarterfinals. He absorbed pace and power from the Swiss' groundstrokes quite well and managed to gain the upper hand in most of the baseline exchanges. The Spaniard's forehand was on fire and his court coverage was impressive too.

Rune's level was slightly off in the beginning against Rinderknech in the previous round but got better as the match progressed. He played with a little more margin on his shots, reaped the benefits and notched up his eighth consecutive victory.

Bautista Agut has the skills to deal with Rune's firepower, so the youngster will need to adjust his gameplay accordingly. However, the teenager has managed to handle a variety of styles during his winning streak and should be able to beat the Spanish veteran to reach the final.

Pick: Holger Rune to win in three sets.

