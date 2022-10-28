Basel 2022: Roberto Bautista Agut vs Stan Wawrinka preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Swiss Indoors

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Roberto Bautista Agut vs (PR) Stan Wawrinka.

Date: October 28, 2022.

Tournament: Swiss Indoors Basel 2022.

Round: Quarterfinal.

Venue: Basel, Switzerland.

Category: ATP 500.

Surface: Indoor hardcourt.

Prize money: €2,135,350.

Match timing: Not before 7 pm local time, 5 pm GMT, 1 pm ET and 10:30 pm IST.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime.

Roberto Bautista Agut vs Stan Wawrinka preview

Roberto Bautista Agut at the 2022 Gijon Open.

World No. 22 Roberto Bautista Agut will take on three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Swiss Indoors on Friday.

After defeating Laslo Djere in straight sets, Bautista Agut was up against former World No. 1 Andy Murray in the second round. The Spaniard went down an early break to trail 2-1 in the first set, but leveled the score immediately. He then snagged a break of serve in the eighth game to go 5-3 up.

Bautista Agut saved a couple of break points before serving out the set to put himself in the lead. He continued the momentum in the second set as he led by 2-0. Murray had his chance to get back on serve, but failed to convert any of the break points he had.

The Spaniard bagged the last three games in a row to win the match 6-3, 6-2. Bautista Agut has now advanced to his seventh quarterfinal of the season and has a 3-3 record at this stage.

Stan Wawrinka at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.

Wawrinka knocked out World No. 3 Casper Ruud in straight sets in the first round and was up against Brandon Nakashima in the second round. The opening set was evenly contested, with the Swiss securing a break of serve in the ninth game to lead 5-4. He served out the set in the following game to clinch it.

Nakashima held three break points in the sixth game of the second set, but missed all of them. Instead, Wawrinka managed to break his serve in the next game and, coupled with a hold of serve, jumped to a 5-3 lead. The American then reeled off four straight games to bag the set and take the match to a decider.

The duo were quite solid on serve in the final set, but Nakashima was the first to blink as he was broken in the ninth game. Wawrinka then closed out the proceedings in the next game to win the match 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 and reach his second quarterfinal of the year.

Roberto Bautista Agut vs Stan Wawrinka head-to-head

The two have split their previous couple of meetings evenly to tie the head-to-head at 1-1. Bautista Agut won their last encounter at the 2019 Qatar Open in straight sets.

Roberto Bautista Agut vs Stan Wawrinka odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Roberto Bautista Agut -140 +1.5 (-350) Over 22.5 (-125) Stan Wawrinka +110 -1.5 (+240) Under 22.5 (-110)

Roberto Bautista Agut vs Stan Wawrinka prediction

Roberto Bautista Agut at the 2022 Madrid Open.

Bautista Agut played a pretty decent match to defeat Murray in the previous round. He saved seven of the eight break points he faced, while hitting 18 winners and 11 unforced errors. Wawrinka was on course for a straight-sets win over Nakashima, but a bad service game cost him a set. He did manage to regroup and come out on top in the end.

The Swiss fired 32 winners, while committing 17 unforced errors. His backhand worked really well, though for a while he was having trouble hitting his groundstrokes effectively. Even a brief dip in form against a player like Bautista Agut could prove costly.

While the Spaniard isn't a big shotmaker like Wawrinka, he makes up for it with his consistency. If the three-time Major champion isn't too gassed after his tough three-set victory, he should be able to win, otherwise Bautista Agut is likely to come out on top.

Pick: Roberto Bautista Agut to win in three sets.

