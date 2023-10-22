Basel 2023: Andy Murray vs Yannick Hanfmann preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Swiss Indoors

Match Details

Fixture: Andy Murray vs Yannick Hanfmann

Date: October 23, 2023.

Tournament: Swiss Indoors Basel 2023.

Round: First round.

Venue: Basel, Switzerland.

Category: ATP 500.

Surface: Indoor hardcourt.

Prize money: €2,196,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime.

Andy Murray vs Yannick Hanfmann preview

2023 China Open - Day 3

World No. 39 Andy Murray will take on World No. 56 Yannick Hanfmann in the first round of the Swiss Indoors on Monday.

Murray is still putting in the hard yards to make a notable impression on the main tour. The Brit has garnered 30 wins from 56 matches and title-winning runs at the Surbiton Challenger, Nottingham Challenger and the Aix En Provence Challenger. He also secured a runner-up finish at the Qatar Open in Doha.

The 36-year-old will enter the Swiss Indoors on the back of a three-match losing streak, registering early exits at the Zhuhai Championships, China Open and the Shanghai Masters. Russian player Roman Safiullin outfoxed him in the first round of the Shanghai Masters 6-3, 6-2. Murray will be determined to make amends and get back to winning ways in Basel.

2023 China Open - Day 4

Meanwhile, Hanfmann has chalked up 43 wins from 50 matches, including semifinal appearances at the U.S. Men's Claycourt Championships and the Mallorca Championships. He also reached the quarterfinals at the Italian Open in Rome.

The 31-year-old will enter Basel on the back of a quarterfinal finish at the European Open in Antwerp. He outclassed the likes of Alexander Blockx and Dominic Thiem en route to the last eight but eventually fell prey to Stefanos Tsitsipas. The Greek Tsitsipas eased past Hanfmann in straight sets 6-3, 6-3.

Andy Murray vs Yannick Hanfmann head-to-head

The head-to-head between Murray and Hanfmann is poised at 0-0. The duo have never faced each other on the main tour.

Andy Murray vs Yannick Hanfmann odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Andy Murray Yannick Hanfmann

Odds to be updated when available.

Andy Murray vs Yannick Hanfmann prediction

2023 Davis Cup Finals Group Stage Manchester - Day 4

Andy Murray will take on Yannick Hanfmann on the indoor hardcourts of Basel in the first round. Both players will be eager to make a strong start in the tournament and make a deep run.

Murray, despite his recent struggles and a three-match losing streak, is a seasoned veteran known for his exceptional court coverage, defensive skills, and ability to construct points. His experience and tactical acumen allow him to exploit his opponent's weaknesses and find ways to turn matches in his favor. The Brit's powerful two-handed backhand and ability to mix up his shots can put pressure on Hanfmann's game.

On the other hand, Hanfmann has had a solid season, with notable performances and wins under his belt. He possesses a strong serve and a powerful forehand, which he often uses to dictate play and take control of rallies. The German's offensive game can be effective in putting his opponent on the back foot.

However, considering Murray's vast experience, his ability to adapt to different playing styles, and his determination to bounce back from recent losses, he is the favorite to win this match. Hanfmann will look to play his shots and exploit Murray's weaknesses, but if the Brit can find the rhythm and execute his game plan effectively, he could grind out a win and secure his place in the next round.

Pick: Murray to win in three sets.